The Fishing Beat: Expect a push of steelhead soon, plus trout stocking schedule

Shore casters have been struggling a bit, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. He hit the river at 6 a.m. Monday and was rewarded with one steelhead on a white with orange dot No. 4 spinner. However, he didn’t connect again until he left at noon. Steelhead numbers seem to be down. Water clarity below the NYPA power plant was 3 feet, and 5 feet-plus above the power plant upriver. There was no ice in the lower river at the time, but ice will fluctuate with the winds and direction on Lake Erie. The March full moon Friday combined with rain could help pull some more steelhead into the lower river, Ziehm said. Water conditions have been good for boaters. The steelhead bite has gotten better than it has been all winter, reports Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island. It has been more of a minnow bite than an egg bite, and the best spots have been Artpark and Devil’s Hole. The Niagara Bar has been picky but decent whenever boaters can get out there. Capt. Ryan Shea, of Brookdog Fishing Company, has been picking off some steelhead using live minnows and orange 10 mm beads. Tyler Cane of Randolph had the surprise of his life when he caught a big brown trout – his first ever – fishing with his brother and Capt. Frank Campbell on the Niagara Bar this week. He is hooked.