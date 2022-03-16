The Fishing Beat: Expect a push of steelhead soon, plus trout stocking schedule

Happy St. Paddy’s Day for Western New York anglers looking to hit local waters. Remember that walleye and pike seasons are now closed until May. We will have to wait and see what happens with the new proposed regulations. The opening will either be May 1 or May 7.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Streams were looking great last weekend, Buffalo’s Danny Jankowiak said. He was hoping the runoff doesn’t kill the week but expects the weekend to be great, despite rain being on the way. Egg patterns have been productive of late, with winter stoneflies and other smaller insects working well in the tributaries. There should be a push of steelhead some time soon. Guide Andy Full, of Full Fishing Guide Service, reports that creeks were on a slight rise Tuesday. He expects them to get high and muddy, but fish were starting to move in as of last weekend. All phases of trout were present, including freshies, spawners, and drop backs. Jigs and beads were working best for Full. Shub Stevens, with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving, said have been a few trout reports from Walnut and Chautauqua creeks. Fresh steelhead were caught on white and pink marabou jigs. Night crawlers also have been working, too. Clear Creek is another good one that is producing fresh fish.
Niagara River
Shore casters have been struggling a bit, according to Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls. He hit the river at 6 a.m. Monday and was rewarded with one steelhead on a white with orange dot No. 4 spinner. However, he didn’t connect again until he left at noon. Steelhead numbers seem to be down. Water clarity below the NYPA power plant was 3 feet, and 5 feet-plus above the power plant upriver. There was no ice in the lower river at the time, but ice will fluctuate with the winds and direction on Lake Erie. The March full moon Friday combined with rain could help pull some more steelhead into the lower river, Ziehm said. Water conditions have been good for boaters. The steelhead bite has gotten better than it has been all winter, reports Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island. It has been more of a minnow bite than an egg bite, and the best spots have been Artpark and Devil’s Hole. The Niagara Bar has been picky but decent whenever boaters can get out there. Capt. Ryan Shea, of Brookdog Fishing Company, has been picking off some steelhead using live minnows and orange 10 mm beads. Tyler Cane of Randolph had the surprise of his life when he caught a big brown trout – his first ever – fishing with his brother and Capt. Frank Campbell on the Niagara Bar this week. He is hooked.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
The “Mike and Mike” angling duo – Mike Ziehm and Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls – hit some of the smaller Niagara County tributaries recently and they reported a couple of feet of visibility with low water. They connected on some decent brown trout using jigs. Some fish are starting to show up in the tributaries, but overall guide Scott Feltrinelli, of Ontario Fly Outfitters, has been disappointed in numbers of fish. Sandy Creek conditions were good earlier this week and he did connect with a big brown trout that took a purple woolie bugger. Dark colors on cloudy days work best as they silhouette against the sky well when a fish looks up at the moving object. Also, baitfish (all fish) reflect light. On a low light day (cloudy), baitfish look darker in color because of less reflected light. Dark flies on dark days; light flies on lighter/sunny days, Feltrinelli said. To the east off Oswego, some early trollers have been using stickbaits to start hitting some spring brown trout in the lake.
Flows in the Oak Orchard River are responding nicely to a few days of previous cold with dropping and clearing conditions, reported Ron Bierstine, with Oak Orchard Tackle. Water color is nice at a slightly stained 2 feet of visibility so drift chances are the best they have been so far this late winter/early spring period. Hook ups on some fresh fish are coming a little easier than the previous few weeks. Look for flows maintained around the slightly high/slightly stained for now. Other area smaller tributaries are at medium and slightly stained. Steelhead should be spread through the waterways and reports of a few fresh, silver browns are coming in, too. Lake casters should start to see some action at the piers soon. Wilson, Olcott and the Oak are all good spots to cast a spoon or a spinner.
Chautauqua Lake
A few rogue ice fishermen were out last weekend, and they did get some walleyes, according to Mike Sperry, with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. However, it’s not safe now because there is a lot of open water. The walleye season ended Tuesday so the lake is in the transition from ice to open water. Hopefully, the crappie run is strong this year.
Ice fishing update
Bobby Joe Frost of Alden went to Chaumont Bay on the eastern end of Lake Ontario on Sunday, and Lake of the Isles on Monday. Both had 16-plus inches of good ice. He was heading to Cranberry Lake on Tuesday and Red Lake on Wednesday. That will probably conclude ice fishing for him this year. On Chaumont, they caught mostly perch. Ice team pro Scott Brauer had hoped to hit Oneida Lake last weekend, but the shore ice was going fast there so they went to northern Vermont near the Canadian border. They found some great ice that they could still drive trucks on. The female perch are sliding up under the flats in the grass to start laying the eggs; the males are staging in 18 to 20 feet of water waiting for the opportunity to go in. The colors this time of year, in many cases, follow the color patterns of year of the young fish, shrimp and aquatic insects, Brauer said. Look for what the fish are spitting up and match the color and body style the best you can. The heavy feed will start shortly. Fish now will have to sit on a nest for a period of time.
March Inland Stream Stockings
Inland stockings will be taking place in Western New York from March 22 to 24 when the Allegany County streams of Little Genesee Cree, California Hollow Brook, Root Creek, the Genesee River (at Wellsville and Amity), and Dodge Creek receive early plants of trout.
On March 25, Elton Creek in Cattaraugus County and Cattaraugus Creek in Wyoming County will be receiving some brown trout. On March 28, the Randolph hatchery will be heading to Goose and Cassadaga creeks in Chautauqua County, as well as Dyke and Cryder creeks in Allegany County. On March 29, the stocking trucks will be dumping trout in East Koy Creek and Letchworth Park Pond in Wyoming County, as well as Ischua Creek in Cattaraugus County.
On March 30, Wyoming County will be receiving some more stockings in Little Tonawanda Creek, Tonawanda Creek and Buffalo Creek. March stockings will conclude March 31 in Cattaraugus County with plants at Little Conewango Creek, Paisley Park Pond, Science Lake, Red House Brook, Quaker Run, and Quaker Lake. Check out the sites and numbers at www.dec.ny.gov. The Randolph Hatchery stocking hotline can be reached at 716-358-2050 if you want to hear the numbers for the above locations.