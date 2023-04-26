It was a successful perch contest Saturday run by the Southtowns Walleye Association, but perch action is slowing a bit. May should be a bust-out month. May 1 kicks off walleye, northern pike, pickerel and inland tiger musky seasons. Salmon fishing was good last weekend in Lake Ontario.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Yellow perch fishing is still available but is starting to slow. “Although our plea for a 30-perch limit on Lake Erie has fallen on deaf ears, Mother Nature is doing her part to preserve perch stocks,” said local skipper Capt. Joe Fonzi of Thumbs Up Charters. “Wind events throughout March and April kept us on shore most of the season. Last week’s calm stretch made for some of the best perch fishing ever. The lake was 9 degrees above normal, triggering an early spawn. Slightly stained, warm water put the bulk of the spawners on the perch grounds at once.” Fonzi limited out on giant fish each day. However, their eggs were very loose; males were starting to milt; and Fonzi's graph showed spawning formations (females being pushed up off the bottom by several smaller males). After four days of wind, and Fonzi reported all the large females in their catch were spawned out. “Now, you will be waiting for smaller waves of late spawners,” Fonzi said. “If you struggle finding these, the key now will be post-spawn feeding areas, or move north to the international line looking for late spawning groups, as the water in those spawning areas warm much slower. Be careful not to cross the boundary line with live minnows in your boat.”

In the Southtowns Walleye Association’s yellow perch contest for the best five fish, 87 anglers competed to make the top 10. The winner was Bob Hollingsworth of Tonawanda, fishing with Morris Fried of Cheektowaga. They were fishing in 48 to 52 feet of water around Myers Reef, and they struggled to get the fish to hit their emerald shiners. Fried had a trolling motor with jog feature that kept the boat moving and it helped them to pick up a perch here and there. They only caught 11 fish, but they were all big females. He won with five perch weighing 7.67 pounds. Second place went to Steve Haak of South Wales with 7.63 pounds, and he was fishing with Chad Beyer of Tonawanda, who placed ninth with 6.29 pounds. Randy Tyrrell of North Tonawanda was on board as they fished in 54 to 56 feet off Evangola. Third place went to Tim Birkmeyer of Hamburg, with five fish weighing 7.03 pounds.

Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports creeks are low and clear and most of the steelhead have dropped back and moved out, while the bass have moved in. Some big catfish are moving into Cattaraugus Creek. Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports lots of steelhead are still being caught in Cattaraugus Creek using night crawlers and salted minnows. Smallmouth bass are on the move with lots being caught at Route 5 and 20 bridge. The catfish are hungry. Night crawlers and suckers are hot baits.

Sun Life Marina Bass Opens kicked off Saturday and leading the way were Mike Schmitt Jr. of Eden and Gary Andzel of West Seneca with two bass weighing 12.16 pounds. They were fishing in 15 to 30 feet of water using Ned rigs and jigs. Forward facing sonar made the difference on a few key fish. Despite poor conditions with stained water and an east wind, they caught seven more than 20 inches long. The next event is Saturday on Lake Erie, the Dash for Cash. Registration is closed.

Niagara River

It’s been an on again, off again proposition for the river action as the water is still susceptible to winds and rains. Just when the fishing starts getting good, it shuts down again with muddy conditions, according to Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. Trout are still available, especially lake trout that seem to be chasing smelt that have entered the river system below Niagara Falls. Mark Plennert of Niagara Falls has been reporting some decent catches of smelt the past week, with the Artpark area being the best spot. Bass are available downriver around Fort Niagara as well as above Niagara Falls in the traditional holding areas. If you are targeting bass in the river, make sure you use artificial lures. The current season is catch and release, artificial lures only.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The kings are in. Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Sportfishing reports some excellent salmon fishing last weekend as he fished in 50 to 60 feet of water between Wilson and Six Mile Creek using a mix of Dreamweaver DW spoon sizes. Jerzy Slawinski of Pennsylvania (son of Polish-born artist Jozef Slawinski) caught the fish of the day Sunday – a 22-pound king that hit a white-backed Rambler spoon 30 feet down over 60 feet of water. They boated a limit catch of silver fish. Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Thrillseeker Sportfishing reports Olcott has been strong with Coho and brown trout with an odd king salmon. Fish are expanding their habitat in 10 to 80 feet of water as water warms and alewives move in. Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing reported good action on kings in 12 to 16 feet of water east of Point Breeze. Long leads and stickbaits were the ticket for a great mixed bag of kings, browns and lakers. Ron Bierstine with Orleans County Tourism says some steelhead are still around in places such as the Oak, but they are moving out as the bass move in. Remember the Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby will be held May 5-14. Check out loc.org. The Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association will be holding its May 4 meeting “at the dock” of Capt. Pete Alex and Vision Quest, at Bootleggers Cove Marina in Wilson. Hotdogs at 6 p.m. with Marty Polovick and the talk begins at 7 p.m.

Chautauqua Lake

The crappie bite was great last week but cooled off over the weekend with the cold front and rain, reports Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. It should pick up when some warmer weather moves in. The fish are not done spawning. Mini Mites, tube jigs and minnows under a slip bobber works. Casting 2-inch Bobby Garland Shads or Beetle Spins in the same area will work as well. Keep moving slowly until a pod of fish is located. One of the best tactics for landing walleye in the early season is to cast stickbaits in the late evening and after dark from shore or boat, Sperry said. F7 and F9 Rapalas are a go-to lure. Shallow diving Bombers, Challengers and Bay Rats will work well, too. Long-line trolling after dark in shallow waters also is effective. Trollers will have the opportunity to fish much shallower this time of year over the emerging weeds.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake: Lake trout fishing has ranged from slow to spectacular over the past week, said Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. Fish are moving in, as are large baitfish schools. Fish 110 feet to 150 feet of water. The south end produces lake trout and occasional brown trout, salmon and smallmouth bass. Perch fishing is still good.

Seneca Lake: Salmon are available nearly lakewide, Gaulke said.

Skaneateles Lake: Fishing is good for yellow perch and smallmouth bass, Gaulke said. Lake trout and rock bass have moved in. Some rainbow trout and walleyes are also being caught. The lake level is high.