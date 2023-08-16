It all starts Friday, the grand finale to competition fishing in our Great Lakes. The Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby begins, as does the Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey. The Ladies’ Reelin’ for a Cure in Wilson and Olcott is also on the schedule. The Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge has Big Fish Friday, plus the main event Saturday.

Lake Erie and tributaries

It has been a week of wind and waves out of Cattaraugus Creek and Dunkirk, Capt. Jim Kline of Eye-Fish Charters said. The wind has changed the thermocline that has been set up for weeks around 57 feet down over 75-100 feet of water. Kline said the bait also went with the cooler water that was below the thermocline. Walleyes are scattered tight to the bottom in 70-90 feet of water. The water temperature is virtually the same from top to bottom between Silver Creek and Dunkirk. For Kline, a No. 1 dipsy with a ring run on the 3 setting run 175-200 back near bottom with a small spoon was working well. Deep lead core line in 10 colors with 1-2 ounces of lead to get closer to the bottom was working with stickbaits. Riggers also produced fish for Kline using an Eye-Fish worm harness run near bottom in the bee pattern. With several windier days in the forecast, get out when you can. Capt. Mark Mohr of One Mohr Sportfishing reports walleye action has been great for him off Dunkirk, especially a short way to the west. His best water is depths of 70-90 feet, focusing around 60 feet below the surface. Stickbaits at 60 feet down have been the ticket, but he’s also picking up fish on divers on a No. 2 setting, 170 clicks back with his worm harnesses. It will be a hot area for the Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge out of Dunkirk.

Steve Haak of South Wales reports the walleye bite has been decent 55 feet and out, with some doing well with bottom bouncing in 55-65 feet of water out of the Catt. Trolling with divers and harnesses is great one day, then 8 and 10 color lead core line with stickbaits is hot the next day. Walleyes are also being caught in 85-90 feet of water near the Canadian line. Perch will start as soon as water temperatures drop, typically around Labor Day weekend. Haak is point person for a First Responders Day sponsored by Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY on Aug. 26. He has about 30 boats involved with approximately 100 responders/veterans to accommodate, so he’s pretty much full for the big day. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla went searching for ‘eyes and he finally found fish off the Catt in 80-plus feet of water this week. He was using 6 ounces of lead and a firetiger-bladed harness, alternating between perch and walleyes. He boated 10 ‘eyes but released five. He also caught eight perch and some other fish for a great day. His speed was 1.2-1.3 mph.

Niagara River

Capt. Joe Srouji of Angler Edge Charters reports the walleye bite is great on the lower river. Fish are available throughout the system. Trolling or vertical jigging have been extremely effective at taking quality fish, he said. Focus on your electronics to find fish as depth changes daily depending on weather conditions. Low light and overcast days have been best. Walleyes are being caught regularly at the NYPA Fishing Platform during early morning and evening hours, said Tommy Holycross of Wheatfield. Worm harnesses are working best. Smallmouth Bass and the occasional drum are also being caught. No signs of early salmon yet, but he is hoping to catch one of the early ones in the next few weeks. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reports good bass action in the lower river and a decent walleye bite. He hit four ‘eyes from a boat along with 10 bass earlier this week, then Sunday, he went off the shoreline in the gorge and connected on eight bass and three ‘eyes. His baits of choice were jigs and plugs.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

According to Capt. Pete Alex of Vision Quest Charters out of Wilson, brown trout fishing remains good inside of 80 feet of water along the shoreline. Find the intersection where cooler water hits the warmer inside waters. Locating that inside bait might also help you find active browns. DW-sized spoons and Michigan Stinger Stingrays are the preferred sizes. The deeper waters produce a mix of kings and steelhead of varying year classes, Alex said. A few adult kings are making their way inside now, but adult fish can be found as far out to 500 feet of water. Fish marks more so than temperature this time of year when looking for adult salmon, Alex said. Flasher/flies and meat seem to catch a lot of the bigger kings until they run the tributaries, perfect timing for the derbies. Alex and his Vision Quest team of son Colton, Ryan Snyder and Ray Halt just returned from Cobourg, Ont., where they won the King of the Lake Tournament with a six-fish tournament limit and beat 40 other Canadian teams by more than 15 pounds. They were the only U.S. team, winning the overall title for three tournaments for the third time. They used 8-inch spin doctors and Fish Flashers with Underdog Cut Bait Strips with Atlas Mike’s Salmon Lunker Lotion to bring home the win. Capt. Codey Allen of Lake Affect Sportfishing has been fishing deep off Olcott between the 29-30 line and he had everything working – magnum spoons, spin doctors/flies and meat rigs. All pulled mature kings this week. The big one was a 43-inch king salmon that tipped the scales at more than 30 pounds. They had five salmon between 36 and 38 inches long.

Chautauqua Lake

The best walleye fishing is trolling cranks on the south basin, reports Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Running crankbaits a foot or two off the bottom in 15-18 feet of water is working. He landed some nice fish last week up to 25 inches long. The algae bloom is still in effect, but the fish are there. Casting for musky is still productive. Find decent weeds, and you’ll find fish. The south basin and upper basin will produce fish. Spinnerbaits, jerk baits and medium diving cranks are working. There have been short feeding windows lately so being persistent through the day is key. The water clarity north of Long Point is good.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake has been fair to good, depending on the day, according to Capt. John Gaulke of Finger Lakes Angling Zone. A 17½-pound lake trout was trolled up on the lake Saturday during Barney’s Memorial Derby. Fishing was good for Gaulke from Ithaca to Sheldrake. He would expect good fishing further north, too. Weed mats are still abundant, but water fleas seem to be tapering off. Bass fishing can be tough with weed growth, far behind schedule on the lake’s north end, likely due to low-light penetration from the July algae bloom.

Seneca Lake fished well for Gaulke last Thursday. The best fishing was around Geneva, although Long Point and north showed respectable numbers of fish. Best success was between 85 and 100 feet of water. Fleas were an issue over there as well.

Expect good trout fishing on Owasco Lake. August and September are usually good months.