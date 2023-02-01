The Fishing Beat: Colder temperatures should bolster chances for catches

Cold temperatures arriving this week should help out the ice fishing scene. However, it could limit the tributary action as some of the open water will probably ice up. Only two weeks until the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo Feb. 16-19. Let’s hope the trout doesn’t see his shadow this week.

Ice fishing update

Head into Northern New York for the most consistent ice action. NY Ice Team Pro Scott Brauer of Gasport reports he did a whirlwind tour last weekend and he found 80% of Honeoye and Silver lakes open, as well as 100% of Conesus Lake. Loon Lake could be an option after this most recent cold blast. Everything should lock up after this week. Caution is needed everywhere because you could be on “push ice.” This is when ice grows and then melts. The wind picks up and pushes the ice to one end of the lake. Sometimes it stacks up on top of each other and makes layers of thicker ice. There could be 6 inches of ice in one area, but take one step and you could be on new ice. Unfortunately, it’s hard to tell from the top what kind of ice you’re walking on so please tell everyone to spud your way out for a few more weeks.

Heading to the east and north, Bobby Joe Frost of Alden reports Lake Colby has 11 inches of ice, and he caught some nice perch there. If you are looking for hard water, Lake Durant has 12 inches, Cranberry Lake has 10 inches, Tupper Lake has 10-plus inches, Black Lake has 8-plus inches, and Red Lake has 4-5 inches. The north end of Silver Lake has 4-6 inches and Case Lake was reporting 3-4 inches before the cold temperatures arrived. Frost said other ice fishing options are Goose Bay, Eel Bay, Saranac Lake, Raquette Lake, Blue Mountain Lake and Great Sacandaga Lake. Lake of the Isles was good for Vic Thibault of Burt. He caught perch in deep water using Hali jigs tipped with minnows or minnow heads through 10 inches of solid ice. He also caught a few pike while jigging. When he targeted the shallows, he caught mostly bluegills on small jigs and wax worms. He caught some pike on tip-ups. He had constant action on both days he fished.

Cold weather is making ice in Chaumont Bay off Lake Ontario. Roy Letcher of Burt reports decent yellow perch action, but you need to be careful where you go. Only a few places have been safe but that should expand with the frigid temperatures. He recommends following the Chaumont Hardware Facebook page for updates on conditions.

Mike Sperry, with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, reports Chautauqua Lake seems to be starting but use caution. The south basin is locked up and there is thin ice in Bemus. A handful of fishermen were on the ice over the weekend, and he did hear of a few walleye and panfish fish catches. With that said, the ice is not very thick yet. Anyone venturing out should use extreme caution. It should be much better by the end of this week.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Guide Justin Warriner of North Tonawanda reports it is officially wintertime in Western New York with the arrival of the cold weather this week. Steelhead fishing is still holding strong, and more fish are moving in. Some days are better than others, but he is still putting fish to the bank. Beads and egg sacs have been working best, but jigs tipped with waxies are catching them as well. He thinks the Erie tributaries will start freezing up soon, which means less fishable water.

Danny Jankowiak of Buffalo is seeing a few fresh fish making it to the spawning grounds. He has even seen a few actively spawning. There have been some big fish in the systems this year and some of those are starting to head back. Use small nymph or egg patterns. Fish were hanging out toward the tails and have been sluggish as of late.

Bruce Kowalski of TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports that with the colder temperatures, fishermen are dealing with slushy conditions at first light, but by midmorning conditions improve. Southtowns tributaries continue to produce good numbers of fish, with anglers using a bead or bag, a combination of both, and jigs.

Niagara River

Muddy conditions continue to prevail, giving shore fishermen an option to make some casts with spinners, spoons, jigs and egg sacs or egg imitations such as beads. A few lake trout and steelhead were being caught in the lower river, said Lisa Drabczyk with Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. It will be cold and most, if not all, anglers will be staying warm this weekend. Things are expected to warm into the mid-30s by Sunday. More wind will not help matters any.

In the upper Niagara River, “California” Joe Pavalonis of Buffalo took over the lead in the Rudd category for the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby, reeling in a 17-inch fish. He was casting a jig that was tipped with a sassy shad. He also caught a 13-inch perch from the same area to take over the lead in that division as well.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

The Oak Orchard River and smaller tributaries experienced some melt off and saw a slight bump in flow, according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle at Point Breeze. The Oak has been slightly high and slightly stained. There were reports of decent steelhead action in the river last weekend, but with colder weather in the forecast, look for flows to drop and clear up a bit. Bierstine said there was 2-3 feet of visibility. Look for some icing up to take place, especially down river. Smaller streams also will experience some ice with the extreme cold.

Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters reports lots of anglers were out last weekend toward Rochester, but there were few fish. He only found scattered singles. Creek conditions were decent. Cold weather this week might ice things up a bit. Look for fish under or near the shelf ice. He found smaller tributaries have little to no flow right now. With the arrival of the colder weather, fish everything "low and slow."

One bright spot that Drabczyk pointed out was that tributary fishing off Niagara County was picking up. Matt Vogt of Newfane took a walk down a couple of tributaries and if the stream had water, it had fish. It appears there was another push of steelhead. Some locals around are still getting trout at Burt Dam, too. A lot of different presentations seem to work; it all depends on the day and conditions. Egg sacs, imitations and jigs under a float were all taking fish.

Big Chinook 1 Annual Awards

Chuck Booker of Amherst has announced his Big Chinook 1 Anglers of the Year. Selections are based on fishing proficiency and social media influence to promote sportfishing. The award winners for 2022 are: In-Line Spinner Award, Shane Stark of Newfane; Fly Fishing Award, Scott Belisle, Whitehaven, Pa.; Worn Spinner Award, Ken Coon, Boston; Ice Jig Spinner Award, Jeff Vetter, Williamsville; Youth Award (Fly), Bradley Dobbs, Philadelphia; Shop of the Year, Fishermen's Haven, Pa.; Kids Conservation Award (for picking up trash), Andrew and Colin Vetter, Williamsville; Stickbait Award, Chelsea Sieczkarek of Pendleton; Special Ice Jig Spinner Award, The Screaming Eagles High School Ice Fishing Team in Phillips, Wis.