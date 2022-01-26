The Fishing Beat: Cold waters making for some tough fishing

The cold Arctic air is limiting open-water fishing in places such as the lower Niagara River, but there’s plenty of ice fishing going on around Western New York and the rest of the state. Remember to comment on the proposed fishing regulations changes by Feb. 6 at dec.ny.gov.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Frigid temperatures continue to impact the region, giving hope for hardwater anglers that we might soon see some ice cover on Lake Erie off the New York shoreline. Not yet. One lake annex that is offering safe ice is Buffalo Harbor. Keith Pease, with Sun Life Marina, reports more than 100 huts were out Saturday and Sunday on roughly 12 inches of solid black ice. He has heard that everything from bass, bullhead, perch, pike and smelt have been pulled through holes. One very disappointing aftermath of having large numbers of people on the ice has been the litter left behind. It includes empty propane tanks. This is unacceptable. Carry out what you carry in. Also, stay off the docks in Buffalo Harbor. They are off limits. Access the ice from the launch ramps.
Niagara River
It has been much too cold for open-water fishing in the Niagara River. Capt. Ryan Shea, of Brookdog Fishing Co., braved the cold last weekend with a customer and they managed to catch a few trout on 10 mm orange and pink beads and white Mister Twisters. Water conditions were decent; that was not the issue. The biggest problem was the cold, with rod guides freezing and creating retrieval issues. Even the extreme shore fishing fanatics have opted to wait for warmer weather. We could see temperatures in the upper 30s next week.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
With the cold temperatures, tributary action is extremely limited. According to Ron Bierstine, with Oak Orchard Tackle, most all waterways are low and clear. Fast water spots on the Oak Orchard River remain open with just some bank ice. Careful and hardy drifters have hooked up on some bright steelhead. The other area smaller waterways are mostly iced and snowed in.
Over on Sodus Bay, Anthony Mang, of Youngstown, reports he slayed the fish last weekend. Ice fishing with friend Jake Joseph, of Youngstown, they scored a two-man limit of perch with a big northern pike and a brown trout. They fished the point in 25 feet of water for their most success, but he heard others did well over 30 feet of water, too, with a little better class of fish. Ice was a solid 5 inches of clear and 2 inches of white ice. Ice machines running all over the bay. Their best approach was deadsticking with a frosty spoon and tail hooked minnow or use a single hook forage minnow with a perch eye. Vic Thibault and daughter Ella, from Burt, also hit Sodus Bay and did well. They caught most of their perch on Hali jigs tipped with whole minnows. They found 6 inches of ice wherever they went. Their biggest perch was more than 13.5 inches and everything they kept was more than 9 inches long. Nearby Port Bay has 8-10 inches of ice, according to Chris Kenyon, of Wolcott. The Port Bay action is just west of the channel and on the east side of the bay. The perch bite has been excellent, however, sometimes you need to move around if you are catching smaller fish.
In the extreme eastern basin of Lake Ontario, Bobby Joe Frost, of Alden, reports there were 12 to 15 inches of ice on Chaumont Bay, even supporting the weight of some trucks. Mixed reports on success for perch, walleye and lake trout.
Chautauqua Lake
Rich Davenport, of Tonawanda, reports the ice is real nice, with little to no snow on top, very little slush, and most is tight. It looks like 7-9 inches of ice for anglers. The bite overall has been slow, but it is still early. There were some short walleyes in 37 feet of water with no keepers yet. Lots of lookers, but fish weren’t aggressive for him this time around. There are still no fish on the board for the lakewide derby out of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Capt. Mike Sperry reports lots of people on the ice. He is getting reports of walleye catches in the early morning and in the evenings on the north basin in 25 to 30 feet of water. Jigging Raps are the preferred bait; however, Emerald shiners and medium-sized Golden shiners seem to be working as well. Some anglers are using tip ups for walleyes. The yellow perch are abundant, but there are lots of little guys. They can be found throughout the lake, but Long Point and Mayville are always prime locations. Best depth off Mayville was 9 feet of water in and around the weeds. Not hearing much on crappie so far, but the best crappie bite is usually later in the ice season, Sperry said. Tommy Ortolano, at Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda, said they have been getting some walleyes off the hatchery and straight across from there at the Viking.
Oneida Lake
Ortolano reports his intel shares good action on Oneida Lake in 18 to 21 feet of water for perch and walleyes. Alden’s Frost did well there, too, fishing off Shackleton in 18-20 feet of water using a black and silver Rapala tipped with multiple wax worms. He limited on ‘eyes and caught a dozen jumbo perch. Remember the daily limit is still three fish per person for walleyes. If the proposed change goes into effect, the limit would be five per day for the May opener.
Finger Lakes
Capt. Jeremy Newman, with Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye, reports Honeoye Lake has safe ice throughout. The walleye, perch and bluegill fishing has been very good. The best bluegill action has been in 9-12 feet of water using fatheads or plastics on ice jigs. Crappies are in the usual places, suspended out past 17 feet of water and the walleyes are in 20 feet or more. Jigging Rapalas with a minnow head on the bottom treble will trigger bites. Bladed jigs and shiners on tip-ups also will work. On Canadice Lake, a couple of approaches are doing well for lake trout. Live bait, big tube baits and larger hair jigs are among the best options. Over on Conesus Lake, the northern pike are hanging out in shallow vegetation and hitting the bigger golden shiners. Conesus Lake action has been good for Frost, of Alden, and Tuesday he caught more than 300 panfish in 9-10 feet of water using his favorite green ant with black wings and tipped with a wax worm.