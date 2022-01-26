The Fishing Beat: Cold waters making for some tough fishing

Rich Davenport, of Tonawanda, reports the ice is real nice, with little to no snow on top, very little slush, and most is tight. It looks like 7-9 inches of ice for anglers. The bite overall has been slow, but it is still early. There were some short walleyes in 37 feet of water with no keepers yet. Lots of lookers, but fish weren’t aggressive for him this time around. There are still no fish on the board for the lakewide derby out of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. Capt. Mike Sperry reports lots of people on the ice. He is getting reports of walleye catches in the early morning and in the evenings on the north basin in 25 to 30 feet of water. Jigging Raps are the preferred bait; however, Emerald shiners and medium-sized Golden shiners seem to be working as well. Some anglers are using tip ups for walleyes. The yellow perch are abundant, but there are lots of little guys. They can be found throughout the lake, but Long Point and Mayville are always prime locations. Best depth off Mayville was 9 feet of water in and around the weeds. Not hearing much on crappie so far, but the best crappie bite is usually later in the ice season, Sperry said. Tommy Ortolano, at Lake Effect Bait and Tackle in Tonawanda, said they have been getting some walleyes off the hatchery and straight across from there at the Viking.