The countdown is starting for some big events on Lake Ontario that will begin Aug. 18. On Lake Erie, it was a successful “Con Club” tournament, and the next big event will be the Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge Aug. 18-19.

Lake Erie and tributaries

In the Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club 3-Day Tournament last weekend, Dennis Pillard Jr. of Silver Creek and his Salty Dog team took top honors with nine fish over three days (three per day) weighing 58.24 pounds. Also on the team were Mark Zielinski and Scott Nichols of Dunkirk. They caught the second-biggest walleye for the tournament, a 9.59-pounder on Friday. Their plan was to catch one “kicker” fish each day and they decided not to beat up an area holding bigger fish between Dunkirk and the Catt. Most of their fish came in 75-80 feet of water, placing their Pillard stickbaits 60 feet down using all six colors of lead core line. Best lures were the “Bomb” and the firetiger “Bomb.” Second place, for the second year in a row, was Capt. Tom Slawatycki of Elma and his Tight Lines Charters team. He was joined by his son Ben and Jim Dolly Jr. of Gasport. They fished out of Dunkirk about nine miles out in 90-95 feet of water. They used stickbaits on their lead core lines and 3D worm harnesses on their divers. Green was the best color for both. The total three-day weight was 55.87 pounds. Not far behind was the Evil Eyes team led by Curt Loveless of Williamsville with 55.83 pounds. His team included Ed Keleman Jr. of Clarence and Tom Uhl of Florida. They fished straight out from Dunkirk 40 feet down over 80 to 90 feet of water with eight colors of lead core line using Warrior baits. Big fish for the tournament was a 9.71-pound lunker reeled in by Dave Sabuda of Blasdell, fishing with the Head Shaker team of Brian and Amy Plecas of Boston and Jim Stechenfinger of Cheektowaga. It was caught on a Yaleye Mooneye Orange Crush stickbait behind seven colors of lead core line between Silver Creek and the Catt. More tournament details will be in Sunday’s Scattershots.

Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View reports that walleye action has been good straight out of the Catt in 60-65 feet of water as trollers found good pods of fish with sticks and harnesses. There are good reports of fish out of Sturgeon Point. Head straight out to the Canadian line trolling sticks and harnesses, as well as bottom bouncers, on the bottom with perch and firetiger colors. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla has enjoyed a few more days on the lake to limit out on walleyes, one day using divers and one day bottom-bouncing with harnesses – both out of the Cattaraugus Creek area. The first day was targeting 75 to 85 feet of water. Over the weekend, Brzuszkiewicz didn’t make it out as far to his previous outing and hit four walleyes in short order. After a sheepshead double, he hit a walleye double to finish his limit. His favorite firetiger spinners did the trick. The walleye bite has been hot the past week reports Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle of Irving. Most action was on worm harness around 75-90 feet of water. EyeMax worm harnesses are catching a lot of fish, and “Antifreeze” is a hot lure color right now.

Lake Ontario

Capt. Bob Songin of Reel Excitement Sportfishing reports that the mid-range water from 150 to 300 feet of water is still good and there’s good concentrations of salmon east and west of Point Breeze. Fifty to 90 feet down on the riggers and divers set at 140 to 200 back have produced well. A 400-copper line also has been a hot stick. The bite out of Wilson has been good but you must work for them, reports Capt. Matt Yablonsky of Wet Net Charters. You need to cover a lot of water and find pockets of fish. He says there is an endless supply of bait fish, so finding hungry fish can be a challenge. The weather has the fish spread out and on the move. For Yablonsky, the bite has been between the 24 and 30 lines offshore. Every day has been different. Some days, the salmon and trout are in 350 feet of water; some days they are in 450 feet of water. Other days, they are spread out between those depths. Everything is working lure-wise, including spoons, meat and flies. The best action is basically 50 to 80 feet down, using riggers, divers and torpedo weighted steel to get you into the fish zone. The big Lake Ontario Counties Fall Trout and Salmon Tournament with a $25,000 Grand Prize for the largest salmon starts Aug. 18. Details can be found at www.loc.org. The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby starts the same day, with everything being handled through the Fishing Chaos app.

Niagara River

The lower Niagara River was the site for the Reel Impact Fishing Tournament as 15 boats competed for bragging rights for raising funds for PUNT Pediatric Cancer Collaborative and Catching Dreams Charters. The biggest fish during the friendly competition was caught by the Anchor Marine team with Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island at the helm. Alan Raymond Sr. of Youngstown hauled in a 14 1/2-pound channel catfish while walleye fishing, a personal best, in the Devil’s Hole area. Catching the most fish was the Ecolab team of Christian Librock, Dominic Gatti and Jon Weeks fishing with “Fishgrappler” Capt. Mark Kessler of Amherst. They boated 31 fish, mostly smallmouth bass, in less than four hours of fishing. They were working the waters in Devil’s Hole, and then further down river when action slowed in the gorge. Kessler’s cousin, Capt. Ted Kessler of Grand Island, enjoyed a thrill when one of his team members from Praxis Financial hooked into a huge 5- to 6-foot sturgeon that breached the surface near the boat. A good number of walleyes were caught by anglers, most of them being caught on worm harnesses fished off three-way rigs. Crayfish was the best bait for bass.

Chautauqua Lake

The weeds are gone from the south basin according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors. The best bite on the south is trolling cranks in open water from 14 to 19 feet. Hot-n-Tots, Flicker Minnows, Flicker Shads and Walleye Divers trolled near the bottom are working. Lead core and snap weights get the cranks down in the zone. Drifting and jigging blade baits like Vibes and Steel Shads also work says Sperry. Musky fishing has been fair with most fish caught casting. Medium-depth crankbaits, spinnerbaits and jerk baits are picking up most of the fish.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake fishing was tough over the past week reports Capt. John Gaulke with the Finger Lakes Angling Zone. The bite windows were small and short despite no shortages of fish, but the super moon could have had an effect. Overall, there are plenty of lake trout, some browns and rainbows available from as far north as Long Point down to Ithaca. Fish are typically deeper this time of year in 65 to 100 feet.

Seneca Lake is fishing well for lake trout. Expect to fish deeper than on Cayuga – likely 85 to 120 feet. The best fishing is north of Lodi Point up to Geneva.

Owasco Lake was fishing well. Day-to-day conditions like sun, wind and moon phase will affect the bite. Expect generally good trout fishing there with fish typically in 65 to 90 feet of water.