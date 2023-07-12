It’s a fishing contest weekend on Great Lakes Erie and Ontario. Trying to come up with fishing information can be a bit difficult when anglers are keeping details close to the vest. However, we did find out some decent information. Read on.

Lake Erie and tributaries

With the Sunset Bay Walleye Shootout set for this weekend, no one wants to share walleye information. However, some anglers report that better walleye fishing is starting off Buffalo as the large migratory school has made it to local waters. Capt. Rich Brant of North Tonawanda said a decent amount of school fish can be found in Buffalo a mile from the elbow along the condos on the line. Purple blades bottom bouncing at 1.4-1.6 mph were working for walleyes. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla confirmed that and caught some bigger ones up to 7½ pounds using 3-way rigs with worm harnesses. Depths of 40-50 feet along the line was working. Fish also were reported off the windmills. The walleye bite has picked up off Cattaraugus Creek, according to Shub Stevens with Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle in Irving. Fish can be found around 65-80 feet of water. Worm harnesses are working well. The hot color has been nitro green. The perch bite is steady but tough to locate east of the Catt around 75-80 feet of water, Stevens said. Golden shiners are working.

Catfish are hanging around the shoreline. They are coming off spawning, so they are hungry, and all baits are working. Bruce Kowalski with TAAR Outdoors in Lake View said the lake has finally warmed up and the walleye are on the move. Good numbers are being reported out of the Dunkirk area and west of the Catt in 75 feet of water. Guys are fishing harnesses and stick baits trolled on lead core and down riggers. Bass action continues to be good in the lake, Matt Wilson of Lewiston reports. He did well with his wife Katie, catching 34 bass in three hours on a late afternoon last week. While searching for walleyes around Myers Reef, he found a great bass spot and brought his co-workers with him the next day to boat 80 fish in the morning – all on plastics with drop shots and Ned rigs. Learning bottom contours with your electronics is very important. He duplicated that great bass day over the weekend. He was using a ⅛-ounce jig head with a small Z-Man swimbait to let it free fall on his cast. The bass were hitting on the drop.

Steve Hawkins with Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Live Bait Shop in Buffalo Harbor announced the winners of his friendly fishing contest for sheepshead and round goby to help kick off his new store opening in Buffalo. The winning sheepshead was an 11.1-pound fish caught by Chris Botzenhart of Cheektowaga on a worm harness while trolling for walleyes. He thought it was a musky or catfish, based on how hard it was fighting. First-place goby was a 1.8-ounce fish reeled in by Keith Hale of Depew.

The Sturgeon Point Marina is still on track to open July 15, according to Mark Dzimian of Lake View. Good news.

Niagara River

The upper Niagara River around Strawberry Island has been good for smallmouth bass, said Capt. Connor Cinelli of Grand Island. There have been numerous bass for catching and the best live baits have been on shiners and crabs. One cautionary note from Cinelli is that there is a lot of moss right now and that’s making it a little tough keeping baits clean. In the lower river, Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reports good success on bass using ultralight outfits with his cousin, Tony LaRosa of Lewiston. They were tossing small homemade jigs, catching fish from Artpark to Fort Niagara, despite the moss. Wilson did some scouting for walleyes and caught a few, but the bigger numbers were not around yet. He switched gear to catch of bass and did well on drop shot rigs and tubes.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Fishing out of Wilson, Capt. Mike Johannes of On the Rocks Charters said action has been good at all depths lately. Guys are catching mature salmon in 150 to 250 feet of water and then 400 feet of water has been good, too. He tested the waters 8 to 10 miles northwest of Wilson on Sunday and caught a six-man limit, mostly on magnum spoons such as the Moonshine bad toad and road toad. A couple of fish came on high divers and flies. The water is constantly moving. He noted that the fish move with the water.

Action in the lake continues to be good for salmon and trout, but winds and waves have not always cooperated, said Capt. Tim Sylvester of Tough Duty Charters out of Olcott. Kings and Coho salmon have been available from 140 to 350 feet of water with meat rigs and magnum spoons being the most effective. When you encounter tough conditions, stick to your program and be patient. Best spoons have been anything green and/or black with a ladderback. Carbon 14 spoons have been good, too. Matt O’Byrne of Lockport caught a 22-pound salmon to lead the way for a friendly “Lake Up Niagara” fishing contest with WLVL Radio. He was fishing with Capt. Tony Ellis of Redemption Charters out of Olcott. His secret bait was a fresh meat rig that has been dyed chartreuse.

Chautauqua Lake

Walleye fishing is changing as some of the pondweed is dying quickly in the south basin, Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors said. Fish are still available in existing healthy weeds, but locating good weeds is the key. Jigging weed pockets early in the morning or late afternoon will still produce fish. Slow-trolling worm harnesses along weed lines in the north basin are working as well. Trolling crankbaits close to the bottom in the south basin is picking up some fish. This open-water bite will continue to improve as summer moves along. Muskies are still being caught casting near weed lines. Jerkbaits, such as 8-inch and 9-inch Leo’s, will produce fish. Mid-depth crank baits will pick up fish by casting parallel to weed lines and out towards open water. Handle fish with care and avoid time out of the water as surface temperatures are rising. Avoiding deep water trolling is advised as fish caught deep have a low survival rate upon release during warmer water periods.

Finger Lakes

Cayuga Lake is in the middle of a heavy algae bloom, reports Capt. John Gaulke of Finger Lakes Angling Zone. The water looks like pea soup in places – it’s very green. Overall, trout fishing is tough, but some fishermen are catching fish. Trolling is probably best, but some fish are being jigged up too, mostly in the northern cold-water portions of the lake.

Seneca Lake is fishing well for lake trout in its northern half, Gaulke said. Fish look great – they’re clean with very few signs of lamprey scarring. Fish are running 22 to 30 inches long. The water is generally very clear, but some localized areas have light algae. He did his best fishing from 75 to 100 feet of water. Numerous colors worked well jigging, with whites dominating.

Owasco Lake is fishing well for lake trout and smallmouth bass. Plenty of 12- to 14-inch rainbows are around, which is a good sign for the future. There are also some 12-inch browns to be found. Of course, larger browns and rainbows are also available. The best trout bite for Gaulke was 55 to 85 feet of water with chartreuse Silk Shakers fished on 1-ounce jig heads doing the trick.