The Fishing Beat: Anglers keeping info close to the vest as derby time arrives

The Deer Doctor – Peter Fiduccia from Northeast Woods and Waters TV Show – came and fished the lower Niagara River for bass last week targeting smallmouth bass. He was fishing with son Cody and wife Kate, on the boat of Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. Conditions weren’t the best, but they still managed to catch more than two dozen bass, with the largest being between 4 and 5 pounds. Crabs fished off three-way rigs caught the most fish along with drop-shot setups using the Strike King Dream Shots as bait. Walleye can be found in the typical haunts. Use a worm harness fished on the bottom. Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls reported that he’s been picking up a few bass on jigs from a boat in the upper river and more small bass onshore at Artpark. No walleyes the last few times out, but he didn’t try the night bite yet.

Some easterly wind earlier in the week rolled the lake over and charters were heading out deep to more stable water. According to Capt. Tim Sylvester of Tough Duty Charters in Olcott, he had a banner day on Sunday, before the lake rollover, that included six mature king salmon. One of those salmon tipped the scales at 36 pounds. Too bad it wasn’t during the Fall LOC Derby or the Fish Odyssey. Sylvester reported there were two distinct bands of fish – from 4 to 8 miles offshore and 10 to 12 miles offshore. That will change after the most recent winds. Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors said boats were still doing well out deep even after the lake rollover Tuesday. Hot colors are blacks, purples, greens and blues. Most of Sylvester’s fish came from down deep. He was using 400-foot copper line, riggers from 65 to 105 feet down, and divers back 180 to 240 on a No. 1 or 2 setting. Meat was working on the divers and copper lines; spoons off the riggers. The LOC winner last year came out of Olcott when Tim Anderson of Ohio reeled in a 31-pound, 7-ounce salmon while fishing with Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Thrillseeker Sportfishing. Wilson Harbor was producing some big perch last week along with some bass, according to Evarts. Capt. Richard Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing reported he enjoyed some very good trips out of the Oak/Point Breeze last weekend out deep at the 27 to 30 lines. Most fish were taken from 70-120 feet down in the water column. It was a mix of spoons and flies for the most part. Best fly was an A-TOM-MIK Stud fly. Best spoons were DW Glow Roy Boy in the morning and DW UV Green Jeans later in the morning. Capt. Tom Murray of Catch’N Hell Charters out of Point Breeze did well, too, with the Meyer family from Eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. They scored four king salmon (all 17-20 pounds) and a trophy sized steelhead weighing in at 16 pounds. They fished a little west of the Oak between the 27-29 lines. The fish were biting on a deep rigger set at 120 feet down, flasher/meat rig and wire dipsy (280-300 feet out) with a gold 42 second paddle with mirage fly or a NBK paddle with a mirage fly. A 600-foot copper line rigged with a Jill Bill meat rig also caught fish.