Steelhead become the hot ticket in Cattaraugus Creek

Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that there are a few guys fishing at Burt Dam, too. Spikes, wax worms and flies are the most talked about baits. She did hear that Johnson Creek was producing a few fish to the east, but that could be iced up now with these consistently cold temperatures. Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that there is very little open water in the tributaries. The smaller ones are locked up. The first melt should trigger fish runs in all streams.

Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that it has been a good ice fishing season as far as ice conditions. Perch are abundant, but to get a handful of keepers, sorting through 5- to 7-inch fish is what it takes. Using 1/32-ounce to 1/4-ounce jigs tipped with a wax worm or minnow will do the trick. The crappie bite should start in a couple weeks as the length of daylight increases. Best time is usually in early to mid-March, depending on ice conditions. The walleye bite has been tricky according to Sperry. Most fisherman are reporting a finicky bite with one or two keepers off and on. Jigging No. 5 and No. 7 Rapalas from last light through the night is the best time. All colors are working. The use of tip ups for walleye seems to be getting more popular. Larger emerald shiners and golden shiners is the bait of choice with tip ups.