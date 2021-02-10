Steelhead become the hot ticket in Cattaraugus Creek

Despite some of the coldest temperatures of the year, diehard fishermen are still catching nice fish. Remember that the free fishing weekend is Feb. 13-14. Stay safe out there.
Ice fishing report
Bobby Joe Frost of Alden has been hitting Oneida Lake daily, parking near Lewis Point and focusing his efforts around 22 feet of water. His group has done well on big perch and walleyes on giant Buckshot jigs tipped with minnows. Purple Rapalas are netting some ’eyes.
Meanwhile, Tim Himan of East Bethany and Tony Kirsch of Cowlesville did well last weekend fishing Conesus Lake in 6 to 10 feet of water on bluegills, tiger musky and northern pike. Himan’s 37-inch pike took the lead in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Derby. They were fishing out of Vitale Park at the north end of the lake.
Nearby Honeoye Lake was producing respectable crappies and walleyes by using Swedish pimples tipped with a wax worm. However, Scott Brauer reported it was tougher for bigger fish on Honeoye. He caught numerous short crappies just a quarter inch from the legal limit of 9 inches.
Silver Lake is producing decent pike and crappies with some respectable perch for anglers fishing out of Mac’s. While Mac’s is closed, you can park along the road to gain access to the lake according to Frost. Other good ice reports are coming out of Delta Lake, Cuba Lake, Crystal Lake, Harwood Lake, Quaker Lake and Red House Lake.
Lake Erie and tributaries
Justin Stevens of Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle reports that Cattaraugus Creek has had a fresh run of fish. A lot of steelhead were caught downstream from the Route 5 bridge. Pink egg sacs and jigs tipped with wax worms were working best early morning and just before dark according to Stevens. Some ice fishing reports coming out of Buffalo Harbor have been mixed. Steve Brzuszkiewicz of Marilla caught and released 20 bluegills that were all about 8 inches. He was using mousey grubs between the rows of docks. Perch are in the main channel and he will explore there next trip out.
Niagara River
As predicted, the big storm that rumbled into Western New York caused some serious turbidity issues with river clarity as winds to 50 miles per hour and with rain on Friday contributed to a chocolate milk mess. With water temperatures continuing to drop, the particles in the water causing the discoloration will take longer to drop out of the system to allow fish to see their food. Shore fishermen will be the first to cast a line because many times the water will clear along the shoreline first. Spinners are a good lure to try because of the vibration. Adding a little fish scent cannot hurt either. Mike Rzucido of Niagara Falls reports that there was 3 feet of visibility in the water Tuesday and he will try to head down midweek.
Gary Laidman of South Wales was out with Capt. Chris Cinelli of Grand Island last Wednesday and Thursday just before the storm and the determining factor for how well they did was wind direction. According to Laidman, they caught steelies on pink/yellow egg sacs off 3-way rigs. The north wind was tough last Wednesday, holding up the boat drift while the next day was great without wind. They caught their fish mostly at Artpark and Stella. Laidman caught some walleyes on 3-way rigs with golden shiners but no big ones.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
For ice fishing fanatics, Chaumont Bay in the eastern basin of Lake Ontario is the hot spot, offering anglers some awesome sizes and numbers according to Bobby Joe Frost. A little closer to home, Wilson Harbor now has some safe ice according to Lisa Drabczyk at Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston. Anglers are catching perch and pike. Sodus Bay is hot for perch. More than 70 trucks were parked along Shaker Heights Road on Saturday. Ice anglers were also fishing north of Bay Bridge Sport Shop, and on the east side of Sodus out from Skipper’s Restaurant.
Chris Kenyon of Wolcott reports that there is a solid 8 inches of ice on Port and Sodus bays. The south road to Port Bay is closed. The loop road on Sodus Bay is closed and there is some parking available at the yacht club. Perch are hitting bright jigs tipped with spikes or perch eyes. They have been in 20 feet of water; however, you might need to move around to find larger fish. Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle reports that anglers should continue to see low and clear flows. Most drifts are frozen, except at the dam on the Oak and some of the immediate downstream fast water areas. If the cold and low flows continue, Bierstine says to expect most everything to ice up to some degree except right near the dam.
Karen Evarts at the Boat Doctors in Olcott reports that there are a few guys fishing at Burt Dam, too. Spikes, wax worms and flies are the most talked about baits. She did hear that Johnson Creek was producing a few fish to the east, but that could be iced up now with these consistently cold temperatures. Scott Feltrinelli of Ontario Fly Outfitters reports that there is very little open water in the tributaries. The smaller ones are locked up. The first melt should trigger fish runs in all streams.
Chautauqua Lake
Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that it has been a good ice fishing season as far as ice conditions. Perch are abundant, but to get a handful of keepers, sorting through 5- to 7-inch fish is what it takes. Using 1/32-ounce to 1/4-ounce jigs tipped with a wax worm or minnow will do the trick. The crappie bite should start in a couple weeks as the length of daylight increases. Best time is usually in early to mid-March, depending on ice conditions. The walleye bite has been tricky according to Sperry. Most fisherman are reporting a finicky bite with one or two keepers off and on. Jigging No. 5 and No. 7 Rapalas from last light through the night is the best time. All colors are working. The use of tip ups for walleye seems to be getting more popular. Larger emerald shiners and golden shiners is the bait of choice with tip ups.
