Stable weather means better fishing in WNY

In the Barts Cove Walleye Invitational Tournament on Day 1 last weekend, the Forever Fishing team ran to Barcelona from Dunkirk on a flat lake and caught more than 20 walleye and three steelhead. Their total for the three biggest walleye was 20.24 pounds. Everything was caught off a deep rigger and big dipsey divers in 60 to 80 feet of water. Sunday (Day 2) started with 2- to 4-foot waves and rain with thunder and a couple water spouts, so Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga, Tom Brunn of South Wales, and Gregg Shelvay of Hamburg (the Forever Fishing team) ran to Van Buren Point, staying closer to the tournament port of Dunkirk. Fishing was a lot slower with the weather and the cold front moving through. They picked away on six fish by 10:30 a.m. and then the fish got lock jaw. The team didn't catch another walleye till 2 p.m. Their three biggest walleyes weighing in at 15.54 pounds for sixth place gave them a two-day total of 35.78 pounds. The team ran Bombers and Yaleye mooneyes to win this event for the second year in a row. Overall runner-up was Dennis Alguire and the Alguire team with 35.22 pounds. Winner of the second day of the contest was Triple Threat, led by Peter Szkalanka with 18.54 pounds for their best three fish and they finished third overall with 33.76 pounds. Meanwhile, John Van Hoff of North Tonawanda hit the lake over the weekend and started fishing out of Cattaraugus Creek towards Sturgeon Point near the international border around 70-71 feet of water. Using 10 colors of lead core line, divers back 200 to 220 on a 2.5 setting, and riggers, they limited out on walleyes in quick fashion. They used all stickbaits – Thundersticks, Bombers and Renosky lures. Colors didn’t seem to matter. Out of Cattaraugus Creek, walleyes are being caught around 65-80 feet of water according to Shub Stevens at Catt. Creek Bait and Tackle. Try using purple and watermelon worm harnesses. Anglers also are catching steelhead, lake trout, and brown trout on spoons about 50 feet down. The catfish have been more active on the lake. Fishing from banks and beaches is most productive at night, says Stevens. Raw shrimp is working best.