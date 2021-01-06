Some nice fishing still available despite turbid conditions

Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing reports he made it onto Lake Ontario over the weekend and did well on brown trout near the Rochester area. The key to his success was using Bay Rat Short Shallows on Offshore in-line board in less than 20 feet of water. All were released to fight another day. He also caught fish by flat lining Bay Rat sticks, pulling spoons behind Chinook Divers as well as Cannon downriggers. There was plenty of color to the water so Hajecki use whites and brights as color patterns. Roy Letcher of Olcott reports that Burt Dam and 18-Mile Creek is muddy. However, Keg, Hopkins, 12-Mile, and 4-Mile creeks are running decent. Fish were being caught at all places on eggs, jigs and wax worms. Sodus and Port bays in Wayne County are still in transition mode for bay fishing according the Chris Kenyon with Wayne County Tourism. It is now 37 degrees, which does not make ice. If you decide to launch a boat, you can catch perch in Port and Sodus bays. The ramps are there, however, the docks have been pulled. Fish with a partner for safety. The perch will hit small white jigs, white rubber baits or live bait. Move around to find the larger fish. They tend to school by size. Remember, it is the law to wear PFD’s during the winter months in boats 21 feet and under.