Some nice fishing still available despite turbid conditions

The mild winter weather should spell good news for the Buffalo Bills this weekend, as well as for lake, river and stream anglers. The only disappointment is for hard water anglers looking for safe ice. Head north for more consistent action.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Capt. Rich Hajecki of Crazy Yankee Sportfishing reports he made it onto Lake Ontario over the weekend and did well on brown trout near the Rochester area. The key to his success was using Bay Rat Short Shallows on Offshore in-line board in less than 20 feet of water. All were released to fight another day. He also caught fish by flat lining Bay Rat sticks, pulling spoons behind Chinook Divers as well as Cannon downriggers. There was plenty of color to the water so Hajecki use whites and brights as color patterns. Roy Letcher of Olcott reports that Burt Dam and 18-Mile Creek is muddy. However, Keg, Hopkins, 12-Mile, and 4-Mile creeks are running decent. Fish were being caught at all places on eggs, jigs and wax worms. Sodus and Port bays in Wayne County are still in transition mode for bay fishing according the Chris Kenyon with Wayne County Tourism. It is now 37 degrees, which does not make ice. If you decide to launch a boat, you can catch perch in Port and Sodus bays. The ramps are there, however, the docks have been pulled. Fish with a partner for safety. The perch will hit small white jigs, white rubber baits or live bait. Move around to find the larger fish. They tend to school by size. Remember, it is the law to wear PFD’s during the winter months in boats 21 feet and under.
Niagara River
Despite turbid conditions, the lower river still produced some nice trout from shore according to Mike Rzucidlo of Niagara Falls. Fishing in the gorge, he caught some steelhead on No. 5 spinners and a brown trout on a Kwikfish. However, by Tuesday, Mike Ziehm of Niagara Falls was reporting conditions that were too clear for consistent fishing for shore. Boaters are really starting to do well on a variety of baits. Chad Dauer of Tonawanda enjoyed a day on the lower Niagara River with his cousin, Capt. Richard Brant of Reel Action Charters, this week. He caught several steelhead using peach egg sacs in Devil’s Hole. On Tuesday, the Niagara Bar was producing a nice mix of lake trout and brown trout according to Capt. Frank Campbell of Lewiston. Minnows and jigs were both enticing fish to hit. Ken Jackson of Sanborn sends word that the tentative date for the Niagara River Anglers Association’s Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest is Feb. 27. Follow the club’s Facebook page for further details.
Lake Erie and tributaries
The lake tributaries are mostly still high and off color, except for the smaller streams like Walnut and Silver creeks, reports local guide Nick Sagnibene of Adventure Bound on the Fly in Ellicottville. “This should change with overnight temps around 30 degrees, slowly cleaning out the main tributaries and leaving them with great color and flows,” Sagnibene said. “We are getting into midwinter fishing, which means the fish are reacting much slower on all fronts. Expect them to be sitting in the deeper, slower parts of the pools. Typical egg patterns and nymphs should do the trick. Swinging a fly through the pool first could produce a more aggressive fish before working the pool with a bobber.” Bob Rustowicz of Cheektowaga took the early lead in the Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Winter Fishing Derby with a 27-inch steelhead he caught on an egg sac in a favorite Lake Erie tributary. Meanwhile, Greg White of Lancaster was fishing in Lake Erie proper to set the pace in the yellow perch division with a 10½-inch fish he caught on a jig and spike. It is a good start but probably will not last for long.
Inland streams
Inland tributaries are down and looking great after last week’s rain, reports Sagnibene. Some of the bigger creeks like the Cattaraugus (around Sardinia) are up and off color still. Streamers and bigger nymphs should be the ticket if you can get them down in the strike zone. Sagnibene notes that small to mid-sized creeks have been fishing slow with the melt off bringing water temperatures just above 32 degrees. Fishing smaller nymphs slow, size 14-18 should produce a few fish along with smaller streamers and buggers. Look for conditions on all inland waters to remain decent with the mild temperatures and minimal precipitation in the forecast.
Chautauqua Lake
Some fishermen were on the ice last week on the south basin, but according to Capt. Mike Sperry with Chautauqua Reel Outdoors, the ice was only marginal. Sunfish and perch on jigs tipped with a spike or wax worm was working. Do not take chances. Maybe by the end of the week it will be locked up if we get some below freezing nights. The upper basin is open. Some anglers are casting for walleyes from shore at night with stickbaits.
Ice fishing update
Bobby Joe Frost of Alden continued to find some decent ice in the Northern Zone of New York. Black Lake had four good inches of black ice and an inch or two of gray ice. Crappie action was fair. You had to bounce around looking for active schools and he lost a huge pike while crappie fishing with Swedish Pimples tipped with a wax worm. Lake of the Isles had 70-plus huts on five solid inches of ice. Perch was the focus, but you had to weed through the small ones to find a keeper. Chaumont is not yet ready.