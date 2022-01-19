Solid ice means fishing is a go at Finger Lakes

Matt Vogt of Newfane reports that he found safe ice in the back bay of Wilson over the weekend, and he was rewarded with a dandy 40-inch northern pike that he caught and released. He was using a regular jig tipped with wax worm. Most of the bays along Lake Ontario were reporting safe ice, but with the heavy snows this week, precaution is advised once again. Spud your way out and in, follow all safety protocols and use the buddy system. Chris Kenyon, outdoor promotion person with Wayne County Tourism, says they have ice. At the north end of LeRoy Island in Sodus Bay, they had a solid six inches of ice, using tip-ups for pike. At Third Creek, perch action was hot with anglers using bright teardrop jigs and Swedish Pimples. They only received about five inches of snow and that has blown off most of the bays, according to Kenyon. Ice thickness still varies. Although most of the bays have six inches, the deeper sections freeze slower. If you are unsure of safe ice, spud your way out and in. Perch fishing has been good. As far as the tributaries, everything is on hold according to Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters. Shelf ice and slush where you can find open water, with all the small to medium streams iced over. Some larger streams like the Oak Orchard River, with faster waters, could see some action as water levels are moderate and mostly clear, according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle.