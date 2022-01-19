Solid ice means fishing is a go at Finger Lakes

A good old-fashioned snowstorm impacted just about everyone in WNY, making fishing a bit more difficult, but not impossible. Hard water may be the way to go for now, but be careful out there.
Ice fishing, Finger Lakes
Conesus Lake: Bobby Joe Frost of Alden reported four to six inches of ice. He saw his 15-year-old son Robert burn through 100 wax worms and ice some 75 bluegills. The ice was nearly perfect black ice about five inches thick. Capt. Jeremy Newman of Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye reports that the north end is producing good northern pike. Big golden shiners are highly recommended. Scott Brauer, who heads up New York’s Ice Team, says that after the excessive snow sinks the ice, all bets are off and we’re back to being super safe, no matter where you are. Spud your way out (and in) and be careful.
Honeoye Lake: Scott Brauer of Gasport was on Honeoye last weekend, and it had a solid seven inches on the south end. When you move towards the middle past 18 feet of water, it was down to about four inches. However, with the snow piled on it, it most likely will sink that ice and make a slushy mess. After the front passed through earlier in the week, the fish became very active. Guide Jeremy Newman from Doc’s Tackle in Honeoye reported that the bluegill, crappie, perch and walleye anglers were doing well. The usual suspects were working to catch fish, including gold or silver teardrop jigs, tipped with your choice of grub. Waxies, mousies and spikes are what most anglers are using on jigs. Walleye are liking fatheads and bass shiners. Putting a minnow head on a jigging Rapala is another high percentage approach.
Oneida Lake: Brauer says areas of Oneida Lake are fishable, and guys are doing very well on perch. There is not as much snow on Oneida, but finding safe ice should be the focus. Walleye regulations have not changed, and it’s still a three-fish, 15-inch minimum size per person.
Lake Erie and tributaries
It would be nice to see Lake Erie get some ice cover to let things settle down a bit in the Niagara River, and the last temperature reading we saw on the lake was 34 degrees. Frigid temperatures are on the way this weekend and next week. We could see some ice formation next week if the winds aren’t too bad. Some ice fishing took place in Buffalo Harbor with four to five inches of ice, according to Keith Pease with Sun Life Marina. Be sure to check the ice and spud your way in and out. As for the tributaries, they were negatively impacted by the recent snowstorm and cold temperatures. Between the snow, shelf ice and slush, not much fishing is going on as far as soft water.
Niagara River
There was only about two feet of water visibility earlier in the week, and boaters have struggled to catch fish. Shore anglers have a better chance at catching trout in the gorge using No. 5 spinners, jigs, egg sacs, and egg imitations like soft and hard beads, to name a few options. On Sunday, before the snowstorm hit, Capt. Ryan Shea of Brookdog Fishing Company got on the water and did well on steelhead and lake trout for customers. His hot bait was a 10mm orange bead, fished off a three-way rig. It’s been a while since boaters have been able to get on the water, and there were plenty of fish in the system. When boaters do get out again, fishing should be good. Many skippers are praying for ice cover on Lake Erie, which will really help stabilize water clarity and consistency in the system.
Lake Ontario and tributaries
Matt Vogt of Newfane reports that he found safe ice in the back bay of Wilson over the weekend, and he was rewarded with a dandy 40-inch northern pike that he caught and released. He was using a regular jig tipped with wax worm. Most of the bays along Lake Ontario were reporting safe ice, but with the heavy snows this week, precaution is advised once again. Spud your way out and in, follow all safety protocols and use the buddy system. Chris Kenyon, outdoor promotion person with Wayne County Tourism, says they have ice. At the north end of LeRoy Island in Sodus Bay, they had a solid six inches of ice, using tip-ups for pike. At Third Creek, perch action was hot with anglers using bright teardrop jigs and Swedish Pimples. They only received about five inches of snow and that has blown off most of the bays, according to Kenyon. Ice thickness still varies. Although most of the bays have six inches, the deeper sections freeze slower. If you are unsure of safe ice, spud your way out and in. Perch fishing has been good. As far as the tributaries, everything is on hold according to Scott Feltrinelli with Ontario Fly Outfitters. Shelf ice and slush where you can find open water, with all the small to medium streams iced over. Some larger streams like the Oak Orchard River, with faster waters, could see some action as water levels are moderate and mostly clear, according to Ron Bierstine with Oak Orchard Tackle.
Chautauqua Lake
Rich Davenport of Tonawanda, host of the We Love Outdoors podcast, says the “ice is nice” on Chautauqua. He encountered plenty of safe ice over the weekend on the lake, just in time for the Chautauqua Lake Ice Fishing Derby sponsored by Chautauqua Reel Outdoors in Lakewood and We Love Outdoors. All fish entries must be submitted via email with substantiation through at least two photos with specific criteria. Davenport said that the cold snap put the ice over four inches, even over the deeper holes. It is the best quality ice he has seen. Too bad the fish weren't very cooperative. Winds helped to keep snow off the ice, but it made for some tough fishing conditions. Capt. Mike Sperry of Chautauqua Reel Outdoors reports that there is lots of snow on top of the ice now. Ice thickness was around four inches before the snow Sunday evening. Caution is always advised. Check shoreline ice before heading out. Stay away from creek mouths and open water. He was hearing reports of walleyes on the north basin and yellow perch on both basins. Best lures have been No. 5 and No. 7 jigging Rapalas. A few of the surrounding lakes have been giving up some pike. Medium and large golden shiners under tip ups is the setup for pike.
Capt. Bob’s Outdoors Derby update
Steve “Hawk” Hawkins of Capt. Bob’s Outdoors in Clarence sent a list of new leaders. Bob Joe Frost of Alden took over three different species categories as he moved around to different ice fishing spots. He grabbed the yellow perch lead with a 12 5/8-inch fish from Red Lake in Theresa, using a jig and wax worm. He also caught an 8 1/4-inch sunfish from the same spot, using the same bait. At Braddock Bay, he used a tip-up and a shiner to pull a 31.5-inch pike through the ice. Andy Wengender of Rochester used a power minnow in the Oswego River to take the steelhead division with a 33-inch fish. New crappie leader is Brandon Wagner of Cheektowaga with a 15 1/4-inch fish from Cuba Lake, caught on a jig with plastic.