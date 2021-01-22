Scott Cornett presents State of Streams report on Jan. 26

Scott Cornett, Region 9 Fisheries biologist for the Department of Environmental Conservation, will be the featured speaker at the Western New York chapter of Trout Unlimited's monthly meeting set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom. If you are interested in participating or joining the club, send an email to meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org.
Cornett will deliver his annual State of the Streams report, a popular presentation for inland stream folks. He also will discuss the state’s new Trout Stream Management Plan. To see a copy of the plan, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111015.html. If you would like to comment on the new trout stream regulations proposal, you can do so at dec.ny.gov/regulations/34113.html. The deadline is Jan. 25.
Fred Evans, retired DEC turkey expert, dies
Fred Evans, of Weston Mills, died at his home Jan. 15. He was 92. He was a principal fish and wildlife technician with the state’s conservation department, later to be called the Department of Environmental Conservation. He is best known for coordinating a team of wildlife experts that would make trap and transfer a technique used for the expansion of Eastern wild turkey in New York. It started with the first attempt in 1959 and later perfected the process through birds found within Allegany State Park. The program was a tremendous success and was expanded to include Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine and Delaware. The comeback of the Eastern wild turkey in New York and the Northeast could be attributed to his pioneering work.
Among his many awards, he was honored by the National Wild Turkey Federation in 2008 with its inaugural Wayne Bailey Lifetime Achievement Award at the NWTF Convention and Sport Show. He was a member of the NWTF’s first board of directors. Evans was inducted into the New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame in 2009 and he later received the M. Paul Keesler Award from the New York State Outdoor Writers Association for his conservation efforts on behalf of sportsmen and women in the Empire State. Evans was an outdoors icon who will long be remembered.
Draft sunfish, crappie management plan up for comment
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation recently released a sunfish and crappie management plan and is looking for the fishing community to review it and submit public comment by Feb. 15. In reviewing the plan, you will see that the agency is taking a more conservative approach throughout the state by establishing the “big panfish initiative” through regulations changes. DEC is calling for managing for bigger sunfish and crappies in targeted waters. To review the plan, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7977.html.
Fisheries managers from around the state have proposed management objectives after reviewing the current science for sunfish and crappie. Sunfish include bluegill, pumpkinseed and redbreast. Results from an online angler survey show support for more conservative actions such as reducing the sunfish daily limit from 50 to 25 fish, increasing the minimum size for crappie from 9 inches to 10 inches, and monitoring potential impacts through periodic checks of angler satisfaction.
Comments on the draft plan should be submitted to Jeff Loukmas via email at fishplans@dec.ny.gov or by mail at NYSDEC, 625 Broadway, Albany, NY, 12233-4753. Include "Sunfish and crappie management plan” in the subject line.
BOW in the Snow to hold virtual events
Due to Covid-19 restrictions for gatherings around the state, the Becoming an Outdoors Woman annual BOW in the Snow is holding events you can enjoy in the warmth of your home. Five sessions are on the calendar, starting with Winter Recreation on Feb. 4. Other sessions include Direction/Compass on Feb. 11, Knowing Knots on Feb. 17, Winter Wellness on Feb. 18 and Ice Fishing on Feb. 25.
To sign up for any of these free workshops, visit surveygizmo.com/s3/6122193/BOW-Winter-2021-Registration. To find out more about BOW, check out dec.ny.gov/education/68.html. The sessions are open to women of all ages.