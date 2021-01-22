Scott Cornett presents State of Streams report on Jan. 26

Scott Cornett, Region 9 Fisheries biologist for the Department of Environmental Conservation, will be the featured speaker at the Western New York chapter of Trout Unlimited's monthly meeting set for 7:30 p.m. Jan. 26 via Zoom. If you are interested in participating or joining the club, send an email to meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org .

Cornett will deliver his annual State of the Streams report, a popular presentation for inland stream folks. He also will discuss the state’s new Trout Stream Management Plan. To see a copy of the plan, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/111015.html . If you would like to comment on the new trout stream regulations proposal, you can do so at dec.ny.gov/regulations/34113.html . The deadline is Jan. 25.

Fred Evans, of Weston Mills, died at his home Jan. 15. He was 92. He was a principal fish and wildlife technician with the state’s conservation department, later to be called the Department of Environmental Conservation. He is best known for coordinating a team of wildlife experts that would make trap and transfer a technique used for the expansion of Eastern wild turkey in New York. It started with the first attempt in 1959 and later perfected the process through birds found within Allegany State Park. The program was a tremendous success and was expanded to include Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, Maine and Delaware. The comeback of the Eastern wild turkey in New York and the Northeast could be attributed to his pioneering work.