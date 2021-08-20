Scattershots: Youth Mentor Pheasant Hunt, duck permit lottery and more

Applications are being accepted for the annual waterfowl hunting permit lottery for the opening weekend of duck season at the Oak Orchard and Tonawanda Wildlife Management Areas. Permits are required for opening weekend only, Oct. 16 and 17. A total of 100 permits will be distributed for Tonawanda WMA and 50 for Oak Orchard WMA each day. Permits, available from the Department of Environmental Conservation through a random selection process, were started to promote hunter safety, reduce hunter conflicts, and increase hunter quality during high use days. Permits are not required for any other waterfowl hunting days in these WMAs.

To apply, hunters should fill out an online form at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/4884030/2021-draw. Include your name, email address, ZIP code and waterfowl identification course number (applicants must have taken a waterfowl identification course to qualify for the lottery), what day you would like to hunt, and which WMA in order of preference. For more information or if you need assistance in applying, call 585-948-5182. Online applications will be accepted through midnight Sept. 15. If you are selected, you will be allowed to bring one hunter over 18 years of age and one under 18 years of age. You must complete an online harvest report by Nov. 15, even if you did not hunt. If you fail to complete the harvest report, you will not be allowed to apply in 2022.