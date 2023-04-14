It was Nov. 8, 2022, when a trio of anglers hit the St. Lawrence River out of Clayton in pursuit of the mighty muskellunge, the elusive fish of 10,000 casts. Derek Balmas of Franklinville was fishing with his friend, Capt. Robert Walters of Water Wolf Charters, and Mike Muehlemann of Liverpool. After catching two fish in the morning (including Muehlemann’s first musky ever, a 48-inch fish) aboard Walters’ 31-foot Cherokee, one of the rods went off around 3 p.m. The enticement was an 8-inch Swim Whizz lure that was 125 feet behind an Otter planer board, with no weight.

Balmas grabbed the rod and started to reel in the fish. It wasn’t until there were 75 clicks remaining on the line counter reel that he realized it was a good one – it didn’t want to come into the boat. When he finally pulled the fish to the net a half hour later, they saw it was a big fish and went into action to document the catch. They knew the process required by the International Game Fish Association for the group’s catch-and-release records. Water Wolf and Capt. Bob had made the book with a previous catch in 2013 at 130 centimeters. The record at the time of Balmas’ catch was 132 centimeters from Quebec.

As the group stretched the tape, they had to be very specific. IGFA requires the measurement to take place from the tip of the nose to the inside fork of the tail. It was high-fives all around as they shouted 135 centimeters – a new record. At least once it was confirmed by IGFA. The conversion for 135 centimeters is just over 53 inches.

“Because of how they measure records to the inside fork of the tail, the next record will need to be close to 60 inches overall to make the 137 centimeters (minimum) for the next record,” said Balmas. It is now official for Balmas and the Water Wolf crew.

Lake Erie Fisheries meeting April 25

There will be a public meeting on April 25 to discuss the status of Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River at Woodlawn Beach State Park Lodge in Blasdell. The free gathering will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Registration is not required.

After an informal discussion, there will be presentations on Lake Erie and Upper Niagara River fisheries management. Some of the topics include assessment activities and research for the most popular species in the lake, including walleye, bass, yellow perch, steelhead, whitefish, lake trout and cisco. Prey fish also will be discussed. The evening is sponsored by the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit and the Region 9 Bureau of Fisheries office.

The 2022 Lake Erie Annual Report was released this month. To review it before the meeting, go to: https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/7967.html. The report will be posted by the end of the week in the site.

Lake Erie Chapter of FFI to meet April 20

The Lake Erie Chapter of Fly Fishers International will hold its monthly meeting at American Legion Post 735, Legion Parkway, West Seneca on April 20. Fly-tying demonstrations will kick off the meeting at 6 p.m., followed by a presentation by Bill Mansfield of Gowanda on Euro nymphing strategies at 7 p.m. New members are welcome to attend.

Mansfield has been fishing Western New York waters since he was young, and has been developing his Euro techniques prior to the use of the present-day term. He also ties and sells flies as the owner of “Bill’s Fish on Flies.” His vision of teaching people to fish can be seen through a spring educational event on May 6 at Gowanda Volunteer Fire Company, 230 Aldrich St., Gowanda, from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For more information on Mansfield and the local LEC group, check out www.lecflyfisher.com.

Winners of Naples Trout Derby announced

It was a great turnout for the 61st annual Naples Creek Rainbow Trout Derby held April 1 to kick off the opening of the inland trout season. A total of 412 anglers registered for the event, up considerably from last year. The grand prize trophy for largest rainbow went to Zach Enos of Canandaigua with a 9-pound, 14-ounce trout. Largest trout caught by a male angler went to Scot Woodard of Naples (5 pounds, 2 ounces) and largest fish by a female was Ashley Hammer of Naples with a 5-pound, 10-ounce trout. Top male youth was Cole Whitney of Naples (4 pounds, 14 ounces) and the young female winner was Kensley Standish of Kendall (2 pounds, 6 ounces). Top senior angler (over 65) was John Kowalczyk of Naples.

In the Catch-and-Release Division, Scott Martin of Naples took top honors with a 25-inch trout. Top male was Greg Bixby of Fulton with a 24 1/2-inch fish, and top female was Jessica Gorcica of Naples with a 20-inch rainbow. Trophy for the largest (longest) rainbow caught by a junior angler age 16 and under went to Oliver Bruen of Naples.

Youth Turkey Hunt weekend April 22-23

There will be a Youth Turkey Hunt weekend April 22-23 for hunters ages 12 to 15. As with all youth hunts, an experienced, licensed mentor must accompany the youth. The junior hunter (and adult) must be fully licensed and possess a turkey permit. The adult may not carry a firearm, bow or crossbow, but can assist in the hunt, including calling.

Youth 12 or 13 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or person over 21 years of age, with written permission from their parent or legal guardian. Youth 14 or 15 years of age must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian, or person over 18 years of age, with written permission from their parent or legal guardian.

The youth turkey hunt is open in all upstate New York (north of the Bronx-Westchester County boundary) and Suffolk County. Shooting hours are from one-half hour before sunrise to noon. The bag limit for the youth hunt is one bearded bird. This bird becomes part of the youth's regular-season bag limit of two bearded birds. A second bird may be taken beginning May 1, the beginning of the regular season, through May 31. All other wild turkey hunting regulations remain in effect. For some tips on turkey hunting, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/8366.html.