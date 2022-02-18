Scattershots: WNY Sport and Travel Expo info, steelhead contests; Niagara County conservation winners

WNY Sport and Travel Expo set
The Western New York Sport and Travel Expo is full steam ahead for March 10-13 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.
“We may not be as big as we have been in the past,” said Erie Promotions President Mark Concilla, of Erie, Pa. “But our focus will be to hold a high-quality event with space separation to keep people safe. We felt it was extremely important to have the event this year, especially for vendors who are reliant upon the expo – even if it was smaller.”
A list of vendors and keynote seminar speakers at the outdoor event will be updated on the website (eriepromotions.com) in the next week or two, Concilla said.
“We just want to get back on track,” he said.
NRAA Steelhead contest Feb. 26
The Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest, hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association, is set to hit the water Feb. 26 from sunrise to 2 p.m. Eligible waters include the Lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario, as well as the tributaries of Lake Ontario. Cash prizes will be awarded for the top three steelhead, as well as the largest brown trout. You must be a member of the NRAA.
Entry fee is $20 for the contest plus $5 for the biggest brown trout. NRAA membership is $20. Add $15 to the membership if you would like a key to the Wilderness Preserve in the Town of Porter. The NRAA serves as steward of the preserve.
Everyone on board a boat must all be entered in the contest. Sign up the morning of the contest at Lewiston Landing adjacent to the launch ramp, where the fish will be weighed in. Sign up in advance at Creek Road Bait and Tackle in Lewiston or mail your entry fee to the NRAA at P.O. Box 203, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 to be eligible for an early bird prize. For more information, contact Ken Jackson at 946-6810.
Niagara County Federation 2021 conservation winners
The Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs has announced its 2021 award winners, to be presented at its annual banquet March 12 at The Brookside, 2929 Lockport-Olcott Road, Newfane. Tickets are $35 and the deadline is Feb. 28 to purchase them through presale only. Call Dave Whitt at 754-2133.
The winners are:
- Oliver Jones Memorial Award (Sportsperson of the Year) – Max Hillman of Youngstown, Three-F Club.
- Leroy Winn Memorial Award (Club of the Year) – Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association.
- Carl Lass Memorial Award (Youth of the Year) – Rayne Cooper of Ransomville, Three-F Club.
- Milford "Pinky" Robinson Memorial Award (Great Lakes Fisheries): Matt Yablonsky of Youngstown.
- Ken Berner Memorial Award (person, family or organization dedicated to conservation) – Ashley Butcher of Lockport.
- John Daly Memorial Award (elected or appointed official) – Rebecca Wydysh of Lewiston, County Legislator.
- Victor Fitchlee Lifetime Achievement Award – Dale Shank of Ransomville, 3F Club.
- John Long Sr. Memorial Award (top business) – Summit Print LLC, Lockport.
- President's Award - Bob Spencer of Gasport, Hartland Conservationists Club.
- Don Bronson Memorial Conservation Wall: Dale Shank of Ransomville and Dale Dunkelberger of Lockport.
Erie County Federation Awards Banquet March 5
The top conservationists in Erie County will be honored March 5 at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca, at 5 p.m. Tickets are $45 each and they are presale only. The deadline for purchasing tickets is Feb. 24.
The Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs, which conducts the awards program, does not announce the winners until the evening of the banquet. If you would like to purchase tickets or need additional information, contact Frank Miskey Jr. at 984-0610.