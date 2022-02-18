Scattershots: WNY Sport and Travel Expo info, steelhead contests; Niagara County conservation winners

WNY Sport and Travel Expo set

The Western New York Sport and Travel Expo is full steam ahead for March 10-13 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg.

“We may not be as big as we have been in the past,” said Erie Promotions President Mark Concilla, of Erie, Pa. “But our focus will be to hold a high-quality event with space separation to keep people safe. We felt it was extremely important to have the event this year, especially for vendors who are reliant upon the expo – even if it was smaller.”

A list of vendors and keynote seminar speakers at the outdoor event will be updated on the website (eriepromotions.com) in the next week or two, Concilla said.

“We just want to get back on track,” he said.

