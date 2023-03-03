WNY Sport and Travel Expo set for March 10-12

The 2023 Western New York Sport and Travel Expo, scheduled for March 10-12 at the Erie County Fairgrounds in Hamburg is full steam ahead, Erie Promotions and Expos announced.

Show Manager Mark Concilla said things are looking great for this year’s event. The event returns to two full buildings packed with exhibits and attractions, including more boats than ever before. The original layout returns, offering expanded floor space. Southtowns Walleye is back with its Kids Trout Pond; there is fly tying for the kids; and there is a safe archery shoot through Women in the Outdoors.

In the fishing seminar arena, Capt. Jim Steel with Innovative Outdoors is back giving instruction on walleye fishing out of Dunkirk, as well as using divers and lead core line for walleye. Vance Kaloz with Muddy Creek Fishing Guides will be talking fall musky fishing, while John Stygler of Snagler Tackle will be sharing tactics on river fishing for smallmouth bass.

Hunting seminars include Ken Hammel of Mountain Hollow Game Calls talking turkey for success. Jack Coad of Athens Archery will be talking about archery deer hunting, and the Athens Archery Shooting Trailer will also be in the show. Bobby Hart of Hart Long Range Shooting will offer pointers on improving your shooting accuracy with your firearms. Jim Beverley and Andy Merkel will be offering retriever training tips and tactics for your hunting dogs, sure to be well-watched demonstrations.

Tickets are $10 at the door or $9 online at wnysportshow.com. The admission price at the door is $2 less for active veterans and first responders. Parking is free.

Wood and Brook Trap/Skeet League starts March 14

Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, located on Genesee Street in Crittenden, will be starting a unique shooting sports league for clay busters March 14. Teams of five to seven trap or skeet shooters per squad will be required to shoot 12 rounds of trap or skeet for a total of 300 birds in any combination per person. The top five scores for your team will count for each round.

Tuesday shooting will take place from 6 to 9:30 p.m. Shooting also will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. There is also an opportunity to “buy back” one round for the league to help improve your score. The league will end June 4 with a banquet. Call Ben at 983-0026 or Brian at 863-0719 to find out more information.

Fishermen’s Swap Meet on March 18

The 10th Annual Fishermen’s Paradise Flea Market and Swap Meet returns to Alexander from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 18 at Alexander Firemen’s Recreation Hall located at 10708 Route 98.

Admission is $2 per person. Children 12 years of age and under are free to attend. If you would like to inquire about setting up a table to trade or sell fishing-related merchandise, contact Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168.

DEC, USFWS Hold Joint Operation Sky Buster

Members of the Department of Environmental Conservation’s Division of Law Enforcement and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service worked together in mid-December to conduct a four-day waterfowl hunting enforcement operation called “Operation Sky Buster.” A total of 36 Environmental Conservation Officers and 16 USFWS agents targeted waterfowl hunting violations in the Finger Lakes and the Great Lakes areas of Western New York. Over the course of the four days, the group was able to talk to 323 hunters and address a total of 114 violations. Notable violations included the taking of waterfowl with toxic shot, hunting before and after legal shooting time, harvesting over the limit, and several kinds of licensing infractions.

"State and federal hunting regulations play a critical role in sustaining healthy wildlife populations,” said Eric Marek, the Northeast Region’s assistant special agent in charge of the USFWS Office of Law Enforcement. “During this joint operation, state and federal law enforcement officials worked together to address current hunting violations and educated hundreds of waterfowl hunters about the importance of preventing future hunting infractions. The success of this initiative exemplifies the benefits of having strong relationships with local communities and our law enforcement partners. By working together, we can help preserve our nation's wildlife and wild places for future generations."