Scattershots: WNY chapter of Trout Unlimited meeting set for Tuesday

The Western New York Chapter of Trout Unlimited is back to meeting face-to-face for its monthly gatherings at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, in the Eastern Hills Mall on the last Tuesday of the month. The group’s next meeting will be held Nov. 29 at 7 p.m. Members will start to arrive by 6 p.m. for fly tying and networking.

Guest speaker for Tuesday’s gathering will be Chris Murphy from Trout Power. This is a grassroots organization that explores the Adirondack Mountains searching for native populations of Brook Trout.

The club’s presenter will be remote on a big screen. For those who can't make the meeting, it will be posted on TU’s YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/@wnytu. The meeting is open to the public. Orvis keeps the store open for the entire meeting if you're thinking of starting some Christmas shopping or trying out a new rod or reel.

Lake trout season opens Dec. 1, others close

On Dec. 1, the lake trout season for Lake Ontario and the lower Niagara River will reopen. The season will continue through Sept. 30. Once the season is in effect, there is no minimum size for lake trout. However, only one fish between 25 and 30 inches long may be kept as part of your daily harvest limit. In the lower Niagara River, the daily limit for salmon and trout is three fish per person in combination. Up to two lake trout may be kept as part of that limit. In Lake Ontario, the two-fish lake trout limit is separate from the other salmon and trout.

Nov. 30 is the final day for the inland muskellunge season. Nov. 30 is also the final day for the regular bass season in New York. Starting Dec. 1, the bass season will revert to catch and release, and only artificial lures may be used. However, there are some exceptions. In Lake Erie, anglers may use live bait to target bass and they may keep one if they desire, but it must be a minimum of 20 inches long for a daily limit. The Great Lakes musky season has been extended to Dec. 15. Previously, the upper Niagara River and Lake Erie had a season closure of Nov. 30. Since the Canadian waters were already open through mid-December and the New York waters of the lower Niagara River and Lake Ontario could allow fishing for muskellunge through Dec. 15, DEC decided to allow for all Great Lakes waters to close on Dec. 15.

Deadline for Lifetime Youth License drawing Nov. 30

The Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs has reinstated its popular Joe Jemiolo Youth Lifetime License drawing for youth ages 15 and under. The deadline for the free drawing is Nov. 30. Youth must reside in Erie County to be considered. If the winning youth selects a lifetime hunting license, they must successfully complete a state Hunter Education Course. This program started in 2012 and ran for eight years until it was paused for two due to Covid-19. In those first eight years, about 40 licenses were handed out to eligible youth.

“The Erie County Federation believes that the future of the outdoor sports we all love lies with our children,” said Joe Fischer, chairman of the Lifetime License Program. Sign up at https://www.ecfsc.org/youth-lifetime-license/. The drawing will take place at the December meeting of the Federation slated for Dec. 15 at the Bison City Rod and Gun Club, 511 Ohio St., Buffalo, starting at 7 p.m.

Allied Sportsmen 3D Archery shoots begin Dec. 1

Allied Sportsmen, located at 12846 Clinton St., Alden, will start its Indoor 3D Archery Shoots on Dec. 1. It runs through March 30. The evening action will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Three moving targets will be offered as part of the challenge. One round is eight shots with three rounds for each shoot. Cost is $10.

The league will run for 16 weeks, and you must have at least 13 weeks of shooting in to qualify for the banquet and year-end party. For more info, contact Kevin Ulrich at 655-6028 or John Floriano at 725-5822.