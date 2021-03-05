Scattershots: Wilson Harbor tourney changes; Winter Classic and more contest results

Wilson Harbor tourney making changes

The Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament is making some significant changes in 2021 to increase participation and prizes for the competition. At the top of the list, the WHI will be extending the competition from one day to two days, set for May 15-16 out of Wilson Harbor. Winners will be determined by best six fish (Chinook and Coho salmon only) per team each day with a total score of 10 points per fish and a point per pound. Minimum size on Chinook will be 20 inches and the minimum size on Coho salmon will be 18 inches. The contest will be restricted to New York waters only.

Entry fee will be $400 per team for each day. In addition, entry fee is $200 for the “overall” two days combined. Payout will be 15% of the field for total scores for Saturday and Sunday. The “overall” portion of the tourney will pay the top three teams, as well as big fish for the weekend. This is a “no communication” tournament and there will be no observers on competing boats.

