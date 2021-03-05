Scattershots: Wilson Harbor tourney changes; Winter Classic and more contest results

Wilson Harbor tourney making changes
The Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament is making some significant changes in 2021 to increase participation and prizes for the competition. At the top of the list, the WHI will be extending the competition from one day to two days, set for May 15-16 out of Wilson Harbor. Winners will be determined by best six fish (Chinook and Coho salmon only) per team each day with a total score of 10 points per fish and a point per pound. Minimum size on Chinook will be 20 inches and the minimum size on Coho salmon will be 18 inches. The contest will be restricted to New York waters only.
Entry fee will be $400 per team for each day. In addition, entry fee is $200 for the “overall” two days combined. Payout will be 15% of the field for total scores for Saturday and Sunday. The “overall” portion of the tourney will pay the top three teams, as well as big fish for the weekend. This is a “no communication” tournament and there will be no observers on competing boats.
Coinciding with the WHI, from May 8-14, will be the $1K a Day (for the biggest salmon each day for seven days) and the Trout and Salmon Slam (best seven fish over seven days). Entry fee for the $1K a Day is $150 per boat and is a straightforward prize for the biggest salmon weighed in each day (minimum weight of 20 pounds). If no salmon are weighed in for a day, the prize rolls over to the next day. For the Salmon and Trout Slam, entry is $300 per boat and you must decide which seven fish to weigh in over the seven days. Once you hit seven for your team, no more fish can be weighed in. Registrations are now open at http://greatlakesspecialevents.com/whi.html. For information, call Kevin Jerge at 716-863-1001.
NYS Winter Classic results
The New York State Winter Classic statewide fishing tournament that began Jan. 1 ended last weekend. There was a total of 602 competing anglers, offering up $11,352 in cash and $20,000 in merchandise prizes. New this year was the incorporation of a FishDonkey app that based the contest on fish length, offering contestants the ability to perform catch and release if they so desired. Top fish for each of the main species categories were Justin Zeigler of Boonville with a 41.50-inch Northern pike; Frank Kohlbach of Windsor with a 38.5-inch lake trout in the Trout Division; Kyle Blackmer of Ogdensburg with a 30.5-inch walleye; Kameron Diescher of Groton with a 25.5-inch pickerel; Joe Klehamer of Naples with a 16-inch yellow perch; Zach Waterman of Port Crane with an 18.5-inch crappie; and Jason Stevens of Poultney, Vt., with an 11-inch panfish.
In the Youth Division, Hunter Baciuska of Afton won the crappie division with a 15.5-inch fish; Northern pike winner was Kodee Dillenburg of Delevan with a 37.5-inch fish; Mason Tice of Barryville caught a 10-inch panfish; Tony Sergi of Chenango Forks caught the biggest pickerel at 25 inches; Tanner Duyssen of Ontario caught the biggest trout at 31.5 inches; Hunter Smith of Massena led the walleye division with a 27-inch fish; and biggest yellow perch was reeled in by Hunter Baciuska of Afton. For more information log on to www.nyswinterclassic.com.
DU Academy ice fishing
More than 100 ice fishermen and fisherwomen hit the hard water last Saturday on Honeoye, Conesus, Hemlock and Canadice lakes for the inaugural Varsity Ducks Unlimited Ice Fishing Tournament, sponsored by Doc’s Tackle and Finger Lakes Bait and Tackle. For the main portion of the tournament, the contest challenged anglers to bring in their five largest panfish (perch, sunfish, crappie) by weight. Top angler for this portion of the event was Steve Crosson with 5.33 pounds for five fish. Included in his catch was the biggest yellow perch of the one-day competition, a 1.65-pound perch. Second place went to Jason Lamagna with a five-fish weight of 5.29 pounds; third place was Jeff Snyder II with 5.27 pounds; fourth place was Todd Woodard with 5.26 pounds and Josh Kirkey was fifth place with 4.35 pounds of panfish. It was a close contest with .07 pound separating the top four places.
Other significant catches for the day included James McGregor of Livonia with a 7.25-pound Northern pike he caught in Conesus Lake on a pike minnow. Top bluegill was a .85-pound fish weighed in by Al Lis. The biggest walleye for the day was a 3.56-pound fish checked in by Bryan Seeley. Tournament organizers said it was a very good first-time effort and they hope to continue with the event in 2022, on a weekend when there isn’t another competing tournament.
Cipolletti wins steelhead contest
Matt Cipolletti of Lewiston set the pace for 46 anglers with an 11.62-pound steelhead as he won the Roger Tobey Memorial Steelhead Contest, hosted by the Niagara River Anglers Association last Saturday. Second place was Jason Ballard of Lindley, with an 11.16-pound steelie, followed by Capt. Paul Schirmer of Cambria with an 11.08-pound fish. In the special brown trout category, Jim Leiby of Ohio reeled in the top fish with a 10.64-pound male. He was fishing with Capt. Richard Brant of Tonawanda on the Niagara Bar, using a big golden shiner.
Cipolletti was fishing with Capt. Ryan O’Neill of Orchard Park and their plan almost worked to perfection. “We wanted to target brown trout on the Niagara Bar early and then move into the river for steelhead,” O’Neill said. “We did catch some nice brown trout, but they weren’t bigger than the eventual winner. We moved into the river and Matt caught the winning steelhead almost immediately on a pink egg sac.” While water clarity was ideal, the weather posed an issue with fishing by dealing out rain and wind for the annual contest.