Scattershots: Western Zone duck season, archery leagues, Trout Unlimited meetings

Western Zone duck hunters can again head out to target waterfowl through Jan. 2, as the second half of the split season reopens Nov. 27. The daily limit is six ducks per person per day, which includes mergansers and sea ducks. The daily limit can include no more than two mallards (one of which may be a hen), three wood ducks, two black ducks, one pintail, one scaup, two redheads, two canvasbacks, four scoters, four eiders, four long-tailed ducks or two hooded mergansers. Regarding , the last 20 days of the season increases the daily limit to two birds per person (Dec. 14-Jan. 2). No harlequin ducks may be harvested.

DEC and SUNY Brockport are looking for hunters to cooperate with a study involving harvested scaup, scoter, long-tailed ducks, merganser, bufflehead, or goldeneye. They have received a grant from the Great Lakes Research Consortium to study thiamine levels in diving and sea ducks within the Lake Erie and Lake Ontario watersheds. Thiamine is an essential vitamin needed by all wildlife. Low levels in some Great Lakes fish have led to low or no reproduction and biologists know little about impacts to birds. If you have harvested any of these birds, and you are willing to donate them to the research study, click through to https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/451923d5c2a84f2ba1ed8d61488eb122. If you have any questions, Dr. Jacob Straub can be contacted at 585-395-2211.