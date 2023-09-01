Waterfowl hunting permit applications available

If you are interested in waterfowl hunting opening weekend (Oct. 21-22) at either Tonawanda or Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Areas, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting waterfowl permit lottery applications at https://www.dec.ny.gov/press/123619.html. In the interest of safety and quality of the hunt, DEC holds a drawing to limit the number of duck hunters at this popular public location. Typically 100 permits are available for Tonawanda and 50 for Oak Orchard. The application deadline is Sept. 15.

For questions or concerns about the permit lottery or access to the online entry form, contact the DEC Iroquois Wildlife Field Office at 585-948-5182. Anyone unable to complete the online survey should contact the office before the Sept. 15 deadline. For more information, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24442.html.

Early deer season dates set

The DEC has announced the September antlerless deer season will be held in select Wildlife Management Units from Sept. 9 to 17. For Region 9, only 9A and 9F will be open for harvesting antlerless deer. In Region 8, the WMUs are 8A, 8F, 8G, 8J, and 8N. Other eligible units are 3M and 3R. These are all for firearms, crossbows and vertical bows. In addition, WMUs 1C, 3S, 4J, and 8C also will be open, but only for vertical bow usage. You must use your Deer Management Permit or DMAP tags only.

Hunters are reminded that hunting hours for deer and bear are 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset. Fluorescent orange or pink is required when hunting deer (or bear) with a firearm. The junior hunting law that allows 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a crossbow or firearm will continue to be in effect in counties that passed a local law. Erie County did not pass the local law.

In addition to the early September hunt, the Holiday Deer Hunt will be held Dec. 26 through Jan. 1, 2024, in the Southern Zone only. This amounts to an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader seasons. DEC encourages people to read https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/wildlife_pdf/sharethesnow.pdf.

3F Youth Mentor Day Sept. 16

It’s that time of year for fall hunting seasons to kick in. The Fin, Feather, Fur Conservation Society, located at 904 Swann Road in Youngstown, will be helping the next generation of sportsmen and women with its annual Youth Mentor Day on Sept. 16. The day will be focused on first-time attendees from ages 12 to 18. A hunting license is required and the cost per attendee is $45.

Activities include skeet, trap, archery, turkey calling and a dog training demonstration, as well as a mentored pheasant hunt on the club grounds. Space is limited. If you are interested in signing up, contact Tim Gunther at 504-7646 or Colleen Gunther at 504-7645.

Changes to Southtowns Walleye contest

If you were planning to participate in the Southtowns Walleye contest in September, there is a new date and a new format. Formerly a one-day derby for the biggest walleye in Lake Erie, the contest has been changed to a six-fish tournament format Sept. 23. Fishing time is from 12:01 a.m. to 2 p.m. The six fish are for one person, not a team. Cost is $40 for an adult (members and nonmembers) and $20 for a junior angler age 16 and under. An all-you-can-eat walleye dinner will follow the contest for participants. Nonentrants can purchase a meal ticket for $15.

Registration is available at the monthly meeting Sept. 21 in Hamburg, starting at 7 p.m. You also can mail a check to tournament coordinator Tom Chiavetta at 4779 Best St., Hamburg, NY 14075. Entry forms will be available at the club’s Tuesday morning coffee club. For more information, contact Chiavetta at 208-4245.

Fish Odyssey Winners Announced

The 48th Annual Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey, held Aug. 18-27, has announced its winners for the adult and youth divisions. However, the $2,500 grand prize in the adult division will not be determined until a special drawing of first-place winners at the awards ceremony, tentatively set for Sept. 23 at the NYPA Wildlife Festival in Lewiston.

Adult Division winners: Salmon – Doug Updyke of Mercer, Pa., at 41.5-inches; Brown Trout – Arthur O-Mara of Moravia at 31.5 inches; Rainbow Trout – Mike Leising of East Amherst at 35.75 inches; Smallmouth Bass – Dave Stahura Jr. of Lackawanna at 22 inches; Carp – Dan Kelsey of Alexander at 37 inches; Walleye – Mike Fox of Youngstown at 30.75 inches; Lake Trout – Steve Klejdys of North Tonawanda at 35.25 inches.

Junior Division winners: Salmon – Julius Labarbara of Lackawanna at 41.5 inches; Trout – Christian Woods of Velencia, Pa., at 28.5 inches; Bass – Gabby Geiger of Lackawanna at 21.5 inches; Carp – Norman Bixby of Attica at 30.25 inches; Panfish – Emma Flaherty of Grand Island with a 13-inch perch; Walleye – Parker Costello of Lockport at 27 inches; Sheepshead – Connor Flaherty of Grand Island at 26 inches.

Keesler Scholarship Deadline Sept. 15

The Janice and Paul Keesler Scholarship Fund is accepting applications from students looking for some financial assistance for college. Students must be a state resident and registered in some facet of wildlife management. To date, more than $32,000 in grants have been awarded. Applications may be obtained through keeslerscholarshipfund.org and may be sent through the mail or emailed to keeslerbridget@gmail.com. The deadline is Sept. 15 to receive applications.

This scholarship opportunity is a living memorial to Janice and Paul, founders of New York Sportsman Magazine. They loved New York State and the outdoors. Individuals and clubs wishing to contribute to the fund can do so through the Keesler Scholarship Fund, c/o Bridget Keesler, PO Box 485, Newport, NY 13416.