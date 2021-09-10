Scattershots: Walleye proposal, youth pheasant hunt and more

Erie County group to mark NHF Day

The Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs will be celebrating the golden anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 25 at the Elma Conservation Club, 600 Creek Road in Elma. Activities will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for this free event. The event will be held rain or shine, giving attendees plenty of opportunities to enjoy hands-on outdoors, hunting, fishing and the shooting sports through educational sessions.

Among the activities scheduled: a deer hunting seminar by Corey Wiktor; walleye fishing tactics from Mark Hitcome; Lyme disease awareness by Sheri Voss; trap shooting basics; archery and crossbow shooting, as well as trapping, firearms safety and shooting at the air rifle range. Field dog demonstrations will be held, and DEC will be on hand to answer questions. For more information, visit ecfsc.org or call Frank Miskey Jr. at 984-0610 or Rich Davenport at 510-7952.

DEC proposes walleye limit increase for Oneida