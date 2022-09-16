Scattershots: Virtual waterfowl meeting on Wednesday

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will hold its annual waterfowl information meeting through a virtual setting from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. It will be through the WebEx format.

The meeting will focus on highlights of the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Areas, as well as Northern Montezuma and Braddock Bay Wildlife Management Areas through wildlife biologists in the region and around the state. Included in the discussion will be an update on Atlantic Flyway waterfowl populations, upcoming duck and goose seasons, and water level status for many of the impoundments.

Participants can join through WebEx (check dec.ny.gov) or by calling 1-518-549-0500 and following the prompts. Meeting number: 1616171862, password: 69738257. For general questions, contact DEC's Iroquois Wildlife field office at 585-948-5182.

State Parks sets pheasant hunt lottery

The Niagara Frontier Region of New York State Parks has announced details of its annual pheasant permit lottery for Golden Hill, Wilson Tuscarora and Joseph Davis state parks in Niagara County. Permits will be required to hunt Youth Weekend Oct. 8-9, as well as the first three Saturdays of the regular season (Oct. 15, 22 and 29). These days are expected to see the most hunting activity. There is no fee for the permit and anyone receiving a permit may name one additional hunter to accompany them.

To be included in the lottery drawing, put your name, address, phone number, email address, hunting license backtag number, hunt date, morning or afternoon hunt, and desired park location on a 3x5 file card or postcard for each day you would like to hunt. Only one permit will be issued to each hunter per day. Mail cards to the park for which you would like to be considered. Addresses are: Golden Hill State Park, Renee Campbell, 9691 Lower Lake Road, Barker, NY 14012; Wilson Tuscarora State Park, Dave Giambra, 3371 Lake Road, Wilson, NY 14172; Joseph Davis State Park, Josh Brodie, 1 Maintenance Ave., Youngstown, NY 14174. Entries must be received by noon on Sept. 30. The drawing will take place Oct. 3. For more information, contact the park directly.

Free Fishing Day scheduled for Sept. 24

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of National Hunting and Fishing Day, New York State will offer a Free Fishing Day for any body of water within the Empire State on Sept. 24. No license is required. However, you must still abide by the regulations for the body of water you intend to fish.

To find out more information about fishing and how to get started, check out dec.ny.gov.

NY Walleye Derby announces results

The inaugural New York Walleye Derby was held on Lake Erie this year, the brainchild of Jim Steel and Codey Allen with the "Experience New York Outdoors" television show. It was held June 25 through Aug. 7 and 293 walleye chasers participated. Because no entries could be received after the derby was underway, it caught a fair number of fishermen off guard. Many will get into it next year, set for June 24 to Aug. 6. The deadline to register will be June 16, 2023, at midnight. Check out newyorkwalleyederby.com.

Winner of the 2022 contest was Kevin Kruppa of Springville with a 10.9-pound fish he caught on July 16 while fishing out of Sunset Bay with his friend Cody Hogrewes on Cody’s boat. They headed east toward Sturgeon Point, and they found the winning fish in 50 feet of water. The lucky lure was a copper worm harness trailing a dipsy diver, fished on the bottom. He won the $2,000 first-place prize.

Second place was a 9.62-pound walleye reeled in by Michael Nicosia of the Town of Niagara. He was fishing with Dennis Kenney of Grand Island and Dan Hanley of Clarence on the second day of the derby out of Cattaraugus Creek, trolling a Pillard’s stickbait behind lead core line, to earn $1,500. For a complete list of winners, go to the derby website.