Scattershots: Virtual Great Lakes fishing show, shooting league begins and more outdoors news

Virtual Great Lakes Fishing Show set

With the cancellation of nearly every major sport, travel and outdoor show across the country due to Covid-19, something new has arrived on the Great Lakes fishing scene that should be a huge hit if you are looking to try something different and stay safe. The first Virtual Great Lakes Fishing Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 6. It will be livestreamed on the Fish Hawk Electronics Facebook Page (facebook.com/fishhawkelectronics), as well as on YouTube.

Trevor Sumption, with Fish Hawk Electronics, and Chris Larson, with the Great Lakes Fishing Podcast, took the lead on this endeavor to help fellow manufacturers connect with anglers not just around the Great Lakes on both sides of the border, but with anglers all around the world. More than 20 fishing manufacturers will be represented and offer their expertise. Some of the top companies joining in will be Dreamweaver, Off Shore Tackle, Lowrance, Humminbird, Cannon, Garmin, Daiwa, Okuma, Shimano, Precision Trolling Data, Simms, Starcraft, Hewescraft, Michigan Stinger, Luhr Jensen/Rapala, AFTCO, Loadmaster Trailers and Salmon Candy. Pick and choose whom you want to listen to. It is all free.

Wood and Brook shooting leagues begin