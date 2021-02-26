Scattershots: Virtual Great Lakes fishing show, shooting league begins and more outdoors news

Virtual Great Lakes Fishing Show set
With the cancellation of nearly every major sport, travel and outdoor show across the country due to Covid-19, something new has arrived on the Great Lakes fishing scene that should be a huge hit if you are looking to try something different and stay safe. The first Virtual Great Lakes Fishing Show will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 6. It will be livestreamed on the Fish Hawk Electronics Facebook Page (facebook.com/fishhawkelectronics), as well as on YouTube.
Trevor Sumption, with Fish Hawk Electronics, and Chris Larson, with the Great Lakes Fishing Podcast, took the lead on this endeavor to help fellow manufacturers connect with anglers not just around the Great Lakes on both sides of the border, but with anglers all around the world. More than 20 fishing manufacturers will be represented and offer their expertise. Some of the top companies joining in will be Dreamweaver, Off Shore Tackle, Lowrance, Humminbird, Cannon, Garmin, Daiwa, Okuma, Shimano, Precision Trolling Data, Simms, Starcraft, Hewescraft, Michigan Stinger, Luhr Jensen/Rapala, AFTCO, Loadmaster Trailers and Salmon Candy. Pick and choose whom you want to listen to. It is all free.
Wood and Brook shooting leagues begin
Spring shooting leagues are here and the first one will be at the Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, 13712 Genesee St. in Crittenden, starting on March 16. The club will be offering trap or skeet league opportunities from 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Each league will consist of 12 rounds of shooting for a total of 300 birds in combination. Teams will consist of three or four people, with the top three scores added together for your weekly team score. The final day of action will take place May 23 with a banquet to follow.
The club is following social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 protocols. For more information, contact Ben Baker at 983-0026 or James Winship at 937-790-0654.
"Fishing 411" to feature Niagara Bar again
The popular outdoor television show “Fishing 411,” with host Mark Romanack and his son Jake, returns March 9 with another episode in Western New York. The dynamic fishing duo has found a second home here through their efforts as a featured attraction with the Greater Niagara Fishing Expo. They have filmed many fishing shows in local waters, covering the fish bounty of Lake Erie, the Niagara River and Lake Ontario.
After a February show that focused on the green buoy marker at the mouth of the Niagara River in May, the March show will key in on the red buoy marker and the drop-off on the famed Niagara Bar for spring salmon.
The show airs on the World Fishing Network at 7:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. on Tuesdays (this one on March 9), as well as 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (March 10) and 7 a.m. Saturday (March 13). The show also appears on the Sportsman Channel at 2:30 p.m. Saturday (March 13) and 5 a.m. Monday (March 15). Sportsman’s Channel Canada also offers show viewings on at 1:30 p.m. Monday, 6 p.m. Wednesday and 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Niagara Bar show scheduled for March will offer some tips and tactics for fishing this popular spring salmon fishing destination. For more information, check out fishing411.net. Mark and Jake Romanack are scheduled to return this year to film more television shows in area waters for 2022, as well as continue to share their knowledge with the 2022 Greater Niagara Fishing Expo, Feb. 17-20, at the Conference and Event Center Niagara Falls.
Pheasants Forever virtual auction
Tom Kelsey, president of Pheasants Forever Chapter 843 (which includes much of Western New York), says the Pheasants Forever/Quail Forever Regional Online Auction is underway through March 7 at 11:59 p.m.
The conservation group has been hit hard by the pandemic. Since last March, more than 30 regional fundraising events have been canceled. Proceeds from this auction, along with any donations made through the auction website, will be used to keep programs and projects running within the Mid-Atlantic region. Click through the website at give.uplandfundraising.org/northeast-and-mid-atlantic-auction.
Important wildlife habitat work, outdoor education and outreach, as well as advocacy programs and projects throughout the region have continued despite the pandemic. Local chapters, including PF Chapter 843, decide how they will spend the money raised locally. Learn-to-hunt programs for the next generation of hunters and conservationists, Women on the Wing and veteran hunting events are all important programs expected to receive funding from the auction. For more information, contact Tom Kelsey at tkelsey@landproequip.com.