Scattershots: Venison care tips for early hunting

With early archery big game season underway, Jeff Pippard with Niagara Outdoors in North Tonawanda shares some insight in taking care of venison after you have filled your tag.

“Harvesting an animal in higher temperatures doesn't mean you will ruin your meat or its quality,” Pippard said. “Many hunters in western states have the challenge of prepping meat in temperatures of 80 degrees and higher. You must be prepared to cool it down quickly. Your favorite butcher shop might not be ready for venison yet (especially with some of the earlier seasons), so you might have to handle some or all the work yourself.”

According to Pippard, moisture is the number one enemy of meat. It is not a problem if you understand that basic concept.

“After your harvest, it is your responsibility to get that cooling process rolling. If you're in photo-taking mode, enjoy it, but be quick about it,” he said.

After the field dressing process is complete, start things off by getting the animal off the ground and removing the hide. Then break it down in quarters and bag it in breathable mesh quarter bags. Air flow is what you're looking for. Hanging is the best way to work on the meat for air flow and your back. But, if you can't hang it and you choose to lay it on a surface, be sure to roll and rotate the quarters periodically until you can get it in a cool, dry place. This will help the drying and cooling process. If you experience flies landing on the meat while you're working, bring some ground black pepper and shake it over the exposed meat. You can wipe it off later, and this will help keep the flies off the exposed meat.

Move it to cool, dry place as soon as possible. The target temperature should be 38 to 42 degrees for any hang time or aging. If you can't get it to your favorite butcher, start cutting, bagging and freezing.

DEC seeking grouse, woodcock hunters

With small game seasons underway, the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is looking for help from hunters to monitor ruffed grouse and woodcock populations through two surveys being conducted this fall. Long-term declines have been recorded for both species, and habitat loss and disease have been identified as major problems.

The first survey will focus on hunter success, and participants are asked to keep a log of their daily grouse and woodcock hunting activities, including the number of birds flushed and the number of hours hunted. This will help biologists determine the number of birds flushed per hour and give them an index of population levels.

For the second survey, DEC requests assistance from hunters in collecting rump, wing, and tail feathers from birds harvested during the season so they can identify the age and sex composition of the harvest. This information is important to help biologists understand productivity (number of young) in the fall population. If you are interested in participating, send an email to wildlife@dec.ny.gov with “Grouse Log” in the subject line. You also can call 518-402-8883.

Tree stand safety tips

Big game hunting activities in New York are often performed out of tree stands during the early archery season. Every year, hunters are seriously injured, paralyzed or killed falling out of tree stands. Falls from tree stands have become a major cause of hunting related injuries and fatalities in the Empire State.

In 2021, the DEC investigated 10 tree stand incidents. One hunter was killed and nine suffered critical injuries. Only one hunter who fell was wearing a safety harness. However, the harness was not attached to the tree when the hunter fell. Hunters should take the time to understand the proper use of tree stands. Full-body harnesses will help prevent injuries and fatalities.

Inspect your tree stand before using it. Replace worn or broken parts. Wear a full-body harness, buckle it securely and use a lifeline. Most falls happen while hunters are climbing into their stand or climbing down, so connect to the tree before your feet leave the ground and stay connected until you get back down. Let someone know where your stand is located and when you plan to be home. Use a haul line to raise your unloaded gun, cocked crossbow or bow with quiver to the stand. Never tie the haul line to the trigger guard. Carry emergency equipment, such as a knife, cell phone, flashlight and whistle in your pockets always, not in your hunting pack hanging in the tree. Stay safe out there.