Scattershots: Two WNY athletes competing for U.S. Stihl Timbersports championships

A new season of U.S. Stihl Timbersports kicked off recently on CBS Sports, an extreme sport that features divisions for men, women and rookies. This season will add new disciplines, resulting in eight new records and the crowning of three champions. The show will appear every Monday at 9:30 p.m. ET, ending Dec. 20. A special hourlong championship episode is scheduled to air at 2 p.m. Nov. 13.
Two competitors from Western New York are among the 70-plus athletes competing from across the country for the top lumberjack prize.
Mark Bouquin of Springville started competing professionally in 2012. He began on a collegiate level at Paul Smith’s College in New York. Alexandria Miller of Alden started competing in 2012 while at SUNY Environmental Science and Forestry. Bouquin competed in a September qualifier (the episode should be on YouTube in October) and he will compete in the Pool B semifinals Dec. 6. Miller will compete in the Women’s Pool D Qualifier on Nov. 22. For more information, visit stihl-timbersports.com.
Outdoorsman Hall of Fame banquet Oct. 23
The New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame finally will hold its induction ceremony for 2020 and 2021 this fall, set for Oct. 23 at Theodore’s Restaurant (formerly the Rusty Rail Restaurant), located at 3231 Seneca Turnpike (Route 5) in Canastota. The dinner is open to the public. Guests, current members of the Hall of Fame and other interested parties are invited to attend. Registration will begin at 5 p.m. and dinner will be held at 6 p.m. The cost of the dinner is $25, and reservations must be made by Oct. 8. Contact Scott Faulkner at 315-829-3588 to reserve your seat.
Several Western New York conservation and sporting leaders will be inducted into the hall. Ernie Calandrelli of Niagara County, Zenon Olow from Chautauqua County and Joseph (Jojo) Wilczewski of Erie County were selected in 2020 to be named to the Hall of Fame. In 2021, Dale Dunkelberger of Niagara County was one of three selected this year in the reduced Covid-impacted slate. For more information, visit nysohof.org.
Youth hunting weekend for pheasant, big game
The youth hunting weekend for pheasant and big game will take place concurrently Columbus Day weekend. As with all youth hunts, focusing on ages 12 to 15 years old, junior hunters must be properly licensed and be accompanied by a licensed adult mentor.
For the youth pheasant hunt weekend, the dates are Oct. 9-10, one week prior to the regular pheasant season. The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will stock nearly 900 birds in Region 9 immediately prior to the special hunt weekend. For a complete list of stocking sites, check out dec.ny.gov/press/123799.html. For more information, contact DEC’s Bureau of Wildlife for Region 9 at 372-0645.
The youth deer firearms hunting weekend will be Oct. 9-11. There are special rules in effect for the new hunting law for 12- and 13-year-olds, such as only deer may be taken. Bear may be harvested if you are 14 and 15 years old. Remember that fluorescent orange or pink is required for all firearms hunters and legal hunting hours are now one-half hour before sunrise to one-half hour after sunset. The mentor must have at least three years of hunting experience and be 21 years of age or older. Junior hunters may not hunt from an elevated stand. They may harvest one antlered or antlerless deer during the youth hunt.
New Buffalo Blueway access site unveiled
Earlier this week, the completion of a new Buffalo Blueway access site was announced at a news conference involving project partners Empire State Development, the Department of Environmental Conservation and Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper. It was a revamped Buffalo River-Ohio Street fishing access site that fell under the DEC access umbrella. It was funded by ESD, with the work completed in five months by BNW and its contractor Scott Lawn Yard.
The project includes a car-top boat/kayak launch; wheelchair accessible fishing pier; pedestrian connections to Ohio Street and the shoreline trail; debris deflectors to keep the water open and clear of floating debris and ice; a central drop-off area and a more efficient traffic pattern for boat launching; and parking lot upgrades. This project was one of several major site enhancements that included Buffalo RiverWorks, Wilkeson Pointe and Mutual River Front Park through a $10 million grant received by BNW. Next projects will include improvements at Seneca Bluffs and Red Jacket River Front Natural Habitat Park.