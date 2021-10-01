Scattershots: Two WNY athletes competing for U.S. Stihl Timbersports championships

Several Western New York conservation and sporting leaders will be inducted into the hall. Ernie Calandrelli of Niagara County, Zenon Olow from Chautauqua County and Joseph (Jojo) Wilczewski of Erie County were selected in 2020 to be named to the Hall of Fame. In 2021, Dale Dunkelberger of Niagara County was one of three selected this year in the reduced Covid-impacted slate. For more information, visit nysohof.org.

Youth hunting weekend for pheasant, big game

The youth hunting weekend for pheasant and big game will take place concurrently Columbus Day weekend. As with all youth hunts, focusing on ages 12 to 15 years old, junior hunters must be properly licensed and be accompanied by a licensed adult mentor.

For the youth pheasant hunt weekend, the dates are Oct. 9-10, one week prior to the regular pheasant season. The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will stock nearly 900 birds in Region 9 immediately prior to the special hunt weekend. For a complete list of stocking sites, check out dec.ny.gov/press/123799.html. For more information, contact DEC’s Bureau of Wildlife for Region 9 at 372-0645.