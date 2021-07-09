Scattershots: Two new WMAs, LOTSA tournaments, Niagara County Gobblers banquet

Teams also have the option of competing in the unique 323 tournament, which is the best three fish over the two days of fishing. Entry fee is $50, with payouts for the top three teams for total weight. You will need to use a certain strategy to figure out what fish you want to enter the first day and then take your chances for the second day. The weigh-in for the second day will take place at Krull Park in Olcott unless inclement weather forces teams to compete July 18. Rain or shine, the picnic will be held July 17 in Krull Park. To sign up for the tournaments or to become a member of LOTSA, check out lotsa1.org. Club members can sign up for the picnic even if they are not fishing.