Scattershots: Trapping permits available for local WMAs

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation is accepting trapping permit applications for three local Wildlife Management Areas through Region 8 . The three locations are Oak Orchard, Tonawanda and John White WMAs. Permits can be picked up between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge Office, 1101 Casey Road in Basom or by calling DEC at 585-948-5182. Permit applications will be accepted through Nov. 30.

Trapping seasons on these three WMAs are more restrictive than the overall seasons for Western New York. Muskrat and mink trapping for these public lands will run from Dec. 3 to Feb. 15 and is limited to 25 traps at water sites. Beaver trapping dates followed the statewide season of Nov. 10 through April 7. Upland trapping at the John White WMA does not begin until Nov. 1. Upland trapping at Oak Orchard and Tonawanda WMAs follows the statewide seasons.

Trappers who obtain a permit will be required to report their harvest and trapping efforts on each area for all species. More information related to permits for these three WMAs can be found in the trapping letter that is included with the permit application, and more information on trapping seasons, regulations and the rights of trappers can be found at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/9209.html.

Hunter safety is important

After setting a record in 2021 with the lowest hunting-related shooting incidents with nine, Empire State hunters would like to prove that it wasn’t a fluke. The DEC encourages all hunters to use common sense and remember what they learned in the mandatory hunter education courses needed to obtain a hunting license in New York.

Every year, accidents happen that could have been avoided. The basic tenets of firearms safety include always pointing your gun in a safe direction; treat every gun as if it were loaded; be sure of your target and beyond; and keep your finger off the trigger until you have identified your target and are ready to shoot.

Remember that wearing blaze orange or pink is a requirement for any firearms big game hunting. DEC also emphasizes that small game hunters follow in step with the guidance of blaze orange or pink. Hunters wearing blaze orange or pink are seven times less likely to be involving in a shooting incident. In addition to the hunting fraternity, dog owners are encouraged to dress their dogs in blaze orange or pink or another bright color.

Big Ohio walleye contests near deadlines

The Oct. 12 deadline to enter the Lake Erie Fall Brawl and the Lake Erie Walleye Slam is quickly approaching. Both events will run from Oct. 15 through Nov. 27, offering hundreds of thousands in prize money. For walleye aficionados, it’s worth the trip.

The Fall Brawl entry fee is $35. First place overall for the largest walleye is a Ranger 622 FS Pro boat with a 400 Mercury outboard. Second place is a Ranger 621 FS Pro boat with a 350 Mercury on the back. There are weigh stations in Maumee, Sandusky and Madison. New for 2022 is a separate Kayak Division. Check out lakeeriefallbrawl.com for more information.

The Walleye Slam also is $35 per person, but there is only one weigh station at Sheffield Lake, Ohio. First place is a 2022 Warrior V238 boat valued at $175,000. Second place is $55,000 in cash. For more information, check out walleyeslam.com.