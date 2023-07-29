Tom Margeit Memorial Derby at Cayuga Lake set for Aug. 5

The seventh annual Tom Margeit Memorial Trout and Salmon Derby will be held on Cayuga Lake from 5 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5. Entry fee is $30 per person and everyone on the boat must be registered in the contest. Each team must fish in one boat only. The weigh-in and awards ceremony will take place at the South Seneca Sportsman’s Club in Ovid.

Scoring will be based on total weight of five fish. The catch shall include no more than three lake trout. Prizes will be for lunker, and first, second and third places based on number of entries. The payout will be 100% of all money taken in. Lunker award will receive $5 from each entry fee. For more information, contact Bob DePue at 607-426-8426 or Dylan Margeit at 607-391-5612. A chicken barbecue also will be available after the weigh-in.

Sportsmen’s Rendezvous Aug. 11-13 in Cattaraugus County

The Cattaraugus County Trappers Association will hold its annual Sportsmen’s Rendezvous on Aug. 11-13 at the Cattaraugus County Fairgrounds, 501 Erie St. (Route 353) in Little Valley. There will be trapping demonstrations, an outdoor flea market, trapping supplies and much more. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Admission is $5 per day for adults; kids 16 and under are free. Camping for the weekend with electric is available for $30. Tents are $15. The Saturday night auction will help raise funds for the Pat Arnold Youth Trappers Camp held over Columbus Day weekend in Rushford. For more info, call Kevin Parker at 474-7251 or Brian Davis at 945-4223.

Innovative Outdoors tourney Aug. 19

Walleye trollers on Lake Erie have until Aug. 10 to register for the Innovative Outdoors Walleye Challenge out of Dunkirk. The six-fish tournament will be held from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 19, and it will be open to all waters of Lake Erie. Teams may consist of two to five anglers and there is a nine-rod limit during fishing hours. Register online at innovative-outdoors.com or mail in your registration with a printable registration form on the website. Entry fee is $500. A mandatory captains meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Aug. 18 at the Clarion Pavilion in Dunkirk.

There will be an optional Big Fish Friday event for participants, with many of the same rules as the main event. Entry fee is $100. Teams may leave from any port on the lake starting at 6 a.m. and your one big fish must be in line at the weigh-in site at Holiday Harbor at Chadwick Bay Marina in Dunkirk by 3:30 p.m. Eligible waters include Lake Erie and the Upper Niagara River, including Canadian waters.

Preventing the spread of invasive species

Now that we are in the middle of boating season, all boaters should know and understand the mantra of “clean, drain, dry” when pulling your boat out of the water and before you put that same boat into another body of water. This will help to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species such as hydrilla, water chestnut and other invasive plants.

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has assigned boat stewards at more than 200 launch ramp sites across the state to help boaters understand these relatively simple techniques every time they come off the water or before they launch again. Here are some of tips to follow:

Inspect your watercraft and trailer, and remove anything that shouldn’t be there, such as plants, animals, mud or debris. Discard anything you find in a trash can or at a disposal station.

Drain all water-holding compartments and wash your boat. Allow it to fully dry before entering a new water body.

When there's no time to dry between uses, disinfect with hot water that's at least 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Decontamination sites are now available around the state to help speed up that process.

Since June 2022, anyone operating any kind of a motorized watercraft within the Adirondacks and within 10 miles of the “Blue Line” that borders the state park is required by law to possess certification that the boat has undergone proper cleaning measures. Certification can be obtained from any boat steward, or you can complete a self-issued certificate before launching your vessel. The form can be found at dec.ny.gov/docs/lands_forests_pdf/selfissuedcertificate1.pdf.