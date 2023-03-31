Erie County toddler wins lifetime license

Fourteen-month-old Kennedy Schmid of Orchard Park is the lucky recipient of a lifetime hunting and fishing license that was recently handed out by the Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs – a tradition started by the late Joe Jemiolo Jr. in 2013. He passed away in 2014, but the tradition continued.

Parents Jesse and Jacie Schmid brought Kennedy to the Erie County Fair and walked through the Conservation Building last summer to help expose her to conservation and the outdoors. Both parents hunt and fish. Jesse has been hunting and fishing his whole life with his father, brother and friends. Jacie started hunting six years ago. Both hope that Kennedy will be enjoying the outdoors as much as they do.

Last year, the Erie County Federation handed out six lifetime licenses to lucky youngsters through a free drawing now named after Jemiolo. For more information on the Federation, check out ecfsc.org.

Gustafson wins Bassmaster Classic

Canadian Bass Pro Jeff Gustafson of Kenora, Ontario, struggled on Championship Sunday, but he became the first Canadian to claim a Bassmaster Classic Championship via his three-day weight of 42 pounds, 7 ounces. Gustafson landed his historic win at the 53rd Annual Academy Sports + Outdoors Bassmaster Classic held March 24-26 on the Tennessee River in Knoxville, Tenn. He won the Ray Scott Trophy and a check for $307,000 with incentives.

Although Gustafson led the field of 55 professional anglers from start to finish, he had to hold off Bryan Schmitt of Maryland and Scott Canterbury of Alabama on the final day. Gustafson managed to only catch two keeper smallmouth bass, weighing 6 pounds, 12 ounces. However, his first and second day catches of five fish each was enough to push him over the finish line. Schmitt finished second with 40 pounds, 14 ounces of bass, while Canterbury ended up in third with 40 pounds, 1 ounce. For a complete rundown of the world series of fishing, visit bassmaster.com.

Steuben schools win state archery tournament

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) recently hosted the 15th annual state archery tournament for New York school students at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse. Approximately 35 schools from across the state participated in the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state tournament. Two of the schools from Steuben County did well in the bow-bending contest.

A total of 635 students competed for their schools in one of three divisions: high school (grades 9-12); middle school (grades 6-8); and elementary school (grades 4-5). Nicholas Scalise from St. Joseph by the Sea in Richmond County had the top overall score and placed first among male archers in the High School Division with a score of 288 out of 300 possible points. Abigail Murray from St. Joseph by the Sea was the top overall female archer, earning first place in the High School Division with a score of 284.

St. Joseph by the Sea in Richmond County was the first-place team in the High School Division for the ninth year in a row. Arkport Central School in Steuben County repeated as the first-place team in the Middle School Division. The first-place team in the Elementary School Division was Avoca Central School, also in Steuben County. For results, visit https://nasptournaments.org/TournamentDetail.aspx?tid=9661.

NASP is hosting the U.S. Eastern National Tournament in Louisville, Ky., from May 11 through 13. The first-place teams in each division and the top 10 individual girls and boys from each division (elementary, middle, high) are eligible to register for the Eastern National tournament from New York.

Inland lake/pond stockings announced

Among the most popular stocking programs that take place each April are the trout stockings in area parks. In Niagara County, adults and kids alike want to hear when Hyde Park Lake and Oppenheim Park Pond will be stocked. The best we can tell you is sometime next week. We don’t know the day due to precautionary measures in place since Covid arrived.

At Oppenheim Park in Wheatfield, there will be 200 rainbow trout and 100 2-year-old brown trout (12 inches and larger). At Hyde Park Lake in Niagara Falls, there will be 1,700 brown trout and 200 of the 2-year-old browns.

Some Erie County park ponds and streams will also be stocked next week. This will include 300 rainbow trout at Main Park Pond and Westwood Park Pond each. Cayuga Creek, from Como Lake upstream to 450 yards upstream of Bowen Road, will receive 210 2-year-old browns and 1,900 9-inch rainbow trout. During the week of April 10, Sprague Brook Park will receive 50 2-year-old browns and 100 rainbow trout at Foote Road Pond; 80 2-year-old browns and 200 rainbows at A and B Pond; and 80 2-year-old browns and 200 rainbows at Veteran’s Pond.