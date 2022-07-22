Scattershots: Thrillseeker wins again, deer management program deadline, Clay for Heroes event

Pierleoni, Thrillseeker win again

Capt. Vince Pierleoni of Newfane, along with his team of wife Stephanie Pierleoni, Nick Glosser of Newfane and Chris Dexter of Melbourne, Fla., did it again. They won the 2022 Sodus Bay/Wayne County Pro-Am last weekend for the team’s 12th Pro-Am victory, and 16th major tournament win on Lake Ontario.

“We sensed a migration of mature kings were moving into the Sodus/Oswego area after fishing Oswego and placing second there the week before,” Vince Pierleoni said. “We ran charters out of Sodus all week and had good salmon action so our efforts were spent looking for the best big fish water.”

“On Saturday, everything went as planned and most of our fish were caught on cut bait,” continued Pierleoni. “Day 2, the currents, and temperatures changed, and we had to be much more resourceful to get our limit of 12 fish. We ended up with eight kings, two steelhead, and two very important brown trout (after a late move) that we caught during the last 20 minutes of the tourney to seal the win. On Day 2, most of our fish were caught on DW spoons.”

The Thrillseeker team led from start to finish and scored 537.75 points based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound for up to 12 tournament-legal fish each day. Second place was local angler Chuck Simonet and his Boston Angler team with 533.20 points. Cold Steel and Capt. Tom Burke finished third with 529.50 points.

In the Amateur Division, Great Lakes Lures topped 34 teams to win with 339.75 points. The team consisted of Jason Oakes; Chris Lockwood and his son Seth; Teresa Philbin; and Kevin Ackerman. Second place was Pure Mayhem with 299.95 points and third place was Why Knot with 285.85 points.

DMAP deadline is Aug. 1

The deadline is fast approaching for landowners to apply for the state’s Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP). Not only does it give landowners an opportunity to manage deer populations on their land, but it also provides an incentive to give licensed hunters access to deer and deer hunting. The application deadline is Aug. 1.

Landowners can use DMAP to enhance forest regeneration, protect areas with sensitive and rare plants, address crop damage, manage municipal deer harvest, and develop custom deer management programs. Tags are valid for use only during the open deer hunting seasons and can only be used by licensed hunters on the properties identified on the DMAP permit. Only antlerless deer may be harvested.

New this year, DMAP permitees can submit their annual report online. To download an application, click through to https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/33973.html.

Evans Rod and Gun to host archery shoots

Evans Rod and Gun Club, located at 864 Cain Road, Angola will be hosting its annual 15-target 3D Summer Archery Shoot starting Aug. 3. The weekly shoot will take place every Wednesday for nine weeks from 4 p.m. until dark through Sept. 28. Junior shooters 12 and under may shoot for free.

“The 15 Target 3-D summer shoot is a fun, enjoyable and easy walk through the woods shooting arrows at life size 3-D animal targets,” the club’s Jerry Gorski said. “The course is designed for all ages. This is a great opportunity to get your kids as well as adults involved with the outdoors. These shoots are designed for the first timers interested in trying archery and for the sportsmen and women tuning up for the upcoming hunting season.:

Gorski also said the shoots are a great opportunity for nature photos and family pictures and noted it helps the club introduce the public to its facilities and add members.

For more information, contact Jerry Gorski at 698-3008 or jeromeiceman@roadrunner.com.

Clays for Heroes Shoot Aug. 6

The 11th Annual Clays for Heroes Sporting Clays Shoot to benefit Honored American Veterans Afield (HAVA) is scheduled for Aug. 6 at Rochester Brooks International Trap and Skeet Club, 962 Honeoye Falls #6 Road, Rush. The shoot will consist of 100 NSCA registered targets or a 100 Clay Bird Fun Shoot. Rotations will take place at 8:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

You must pre-register through www.scorechaser.com. Entry fees are $75 for adults and $50 for junior shooters under 21 years of age. There is a $20 Lewis option with a 50/50 split and a $10 Class option. For more information, contact Ashley Butcher at 698-5892.