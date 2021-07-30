Scattershots: Team USA success, Shoot N' Hoot, August turkey survey

As always, the shooting lesson will kick off with a safety talk on gun handling. Recommended shotguns for this training are 12- and 20-gauge firearms. All the shotgun shells needed for shooting are supplied by the Shoot ‘N Hoot program for free. Ear and eye protection is required. Also being discussed will be the 12th Annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures full-day session scheduled for Sept. 11 starting at 9 a.m. For more information on the Aug. 14 session or the September event, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.

Public hearing for youth hunting law

A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5 to discuss a pilot program to lower the firearms deer hunting age with firearms and crossbow to 12 years old with supervision of a licensed adult. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. in the Old County Hall located at 92 Franklin St., Buffalo, on the fourth floor. So far, 48 counties in the state have approved the change. Erie County is the only one in Western New York that has not given approval.