Scattershots: Team USA success, Shoot N' Hoot, August turkey survey

U.S. shooters win gold in Toyko
Let’s give a special shoutout to the Team USA shooters competing in the Olympics. They have won three gold medals and a silver so far.
Skeet shooter Vincent Hancock of Eatonton, Ga., won his third consecutive Olympic gold medal and shattered the Olympic record by breaking 59 of 60 targets in men’s skeet. Amber English of Colorado Springs, Colo., won gold by setting an Olympic record when she broke 56 of 60 targets to defeat reigning champ Diana Bacosi of Italy by one target in women’s skeet. English made her Olympic debut after narrowly missing the U.S. team for the last two Games.
In the 10-Meter air rifle competition, William Shaner, 20, of Colorado Springs, Colo., set an Olympic record by scoring 251.6 points to win the gold. He had won the World Cup earlier this year. In the Mixed 10-Meter air rifle competition, Mary Tucker, 20, of Sarasota, Fla., and Lucas Kozeniesky of Colorado Springs teamed to take home silver.
Shoot N’ Hoot Ladies events set
The North Forest Rod and Gun Club’s Ladies Shoot ‘N Hoot Program will reconvene for an Aug. 14 educational session starting at 1 p.m. at 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. The focus will be on trap and skeet shooting. Cost is $20 for adults and $15 for Junior girls ages 12 to 17. Deadline to register is Aug. 11.
As always, the shooting lesson will kick off with a safety talk on gun handling. Recommended shotguns for this training are 12- and 20-gauge firearms. All the shotgun shells needed for shooting are supplied by the Shoot ‘N Hoot program for free. Ear and eye protection is required. Also being discussed will be the 12th Annual Women Conquering Outdoor Adventures full-day session scheduled for Sept. 11 starting at 9 a.m. For more information on the Aug. 14 session or the September event, contact Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023.
Public hearing for youth hunting law
A public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 5 to discuss a pilot program to lower the firearms deer hunting age with firearms and crossbow to 12 years old with supervision of a licensed adult. The hearing is set for 6 p.m. in the Old County Hall located at 92 Franklin St., Buffalo, on the fourth floor. So far, 48 counties in the state have approved the change. Erie County is the only one in Western New York that has not given approval.
The change would allow 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to hunt with firearms and crossbows with certain restrictions. Junior hunters of that age can already hunt with firearms for small game. And they can already hunt for deer with a bow at 12. They would be required to be accompanied by a licensed adult hunter (age 21 years or older) with at least three years of experience hunting deer who always maintains physical control over the youth hunter. The provision, if approved, requires the youth hunter and adult mentor to wear fluorescent orange or pink clothing and to remain at ground level while hunting deer with a crossbow, rifle, shotgun or muzzleloader.
The Erie County Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs is asking for sportsmen to support the proposed law at the public hearing. For more information check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/46245.html.
August turkey survey underway
Aug. 1 is the start of the annual survey of turkey flocks and broods in Region 9, coordinated by the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation. The survey is used to help monitor wild turkey populations and establish long-term trends in productivity. Anyone can participate in the survey during the month of August.
Respondents should fill out a separate survey form for each flock of turkeys observed, including those without poults. Don’t record the flock of birds more than once. When you spot a flock of birds, you should safely stop your vehicle by pulling over to the shoulder of the road and use binoculars to record the sex of all adult turkeys observed. There will be a noticeable size difference between adult birds and poults. You can report your findings at http://www.surveygizmo.com/s3/1726062/Summer-Wild-Turkey-Sighting-Survey.