Scattershots: Summer LOC Derby begins July 2

The next big fishing derby on Lake Ontario is the Summer Lake Ontario Counties Derby slated for July 2-31. Species categories include salmon, steelhead, lake trout, brown trout and walleye. Steelhead was added into the mix this year after a brief hiatus at the request of competing anglers. Grand prize for the largest salmon is $10,000. First place in each category is $1,000, and the derby will pay back the top 20 places for each species division. In addition to the overall prize structure, there will be weekly prizes totaling $3,000 – $1,000 for the largest salmon and $500 each for the other four species. Overall, there is nearly $40,000 in cash awards for the lakewide contest. If you are a member of the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (LOTSA1.org), the largest salmon caught by a member with a LOTSA witness wins an extra $750.

You can register any time to join the competition prior to fishing on the lake. You can fish the same day if you register before 7 a.m. For more information on the derby, including weigh stations and registration outlets, visit loc.org.

Hanover F&G sporting clays shoot July 4

Shooting sports enthusiasts will convene at the Hanover Fish and Game Club on July 4 for the Firecracker 4th Sporting Clays Shoot, a 100-bird option that is National Sporting Clays Association registered. The club is located at 780 Overhiser Road, Forestville. Cost is $50 for the main event shoot, plus $10 options for Lewis and Class options. Register at the club or through winscoreonline.com/index.php?mod=upcoming.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. with shooting to commence at 9. The last squad will begin at 11 a.m. All shooters are welcome. Shooters are allowed to bring ATVs and golf carts. If you don’t have a squad to shoot with, one will be assigned. For more information, visit hanoverclays.com or email Ed at phasteddie1@yahoo.com.

Evans Rod and Gun youth trap shoot on July 24

Junior trap shooters ages 12 to 18 can compete against their peers when the Evans Rod and Gun Club hosts its annual youth trap shoot July 24. The contest will be held rain or shine at the club’s trap fields located at 864 Cain Road, Angola, with registration starting at 9 a.m. Practice fields will be open from 9:15 to 10:15 a.m.

Shooting begins at 10:30 a.m. and will include 75 birds of 16-yard trap and 25 birds of wobble trap. There will be two age classes – 12 to 15 years and 16 to 18 years. All youth within the age groups are welcome to participate. Cost to register is $25. You must be pre-registered for the event. Call event organizer Ron Wight at 785-5942 for more information.

DEC unveils I Bird NY challenges

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation has announced that the “I Bird NY” challenges for 2022 have begun, encouraging birders to view birds around where they live and the New York Birding Trail that extends across the state. There are challenges for both beginner and experienced birders, allowing them the opportunity to learn more about birds. At the same time, they will have a chance to win birding equipment. Birders increase their odds of winning by viewing birds along the state trail.

The I Bird NY Beginner’s Birding Challenge is open to anyone 16 years old or younger. The challenge is to identify 10 specific bird species (located on the form at dec.ny.gov/docs/administration_pdf/begbirdchallenge.pdf) and submit the challenge sheet to DEC.

For the more experienced bird watchers, a similar challenge is open and can be completed online at dec.ny.gov/docs/administration_pdf/expbirdchallenge.pdf. Ten bird species must be identified and information collected, with the form sent to DEC. Deadline to submit the forms is Oct. 14. For more information on birding in New York, visit dec.ny.gov/animals/109900.html.

