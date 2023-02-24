Youth hunters enjoy successful big game hunt

The results are finally out on the fall’s big game hunt for white-tailed deer by 12- and 13-year-old hunters. According to the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation, more than 9,400 12- and 13-year-old deer hunters, representing almost 9,200 families, were eligible to hunt deer with a firearm or crossbow. Those youth hunters submitted more than 1,800 deer harvest reports. More importantly, there were no reported hunting-related shooting incidents, violations, or license revocations involving this junior hunter category in the first two years of the three-year pilot program.

Legislation was passed in 2021 that authorized 12- and 13-year-old junior sportsmen to hunt deer with an experienced adult mentor in eligible areas of the state. Individual counties were required to pass a local law to support the legislation. Only Erie and Rockland counties opposed the legislation among upstate New York counties. In a post-hunting survey conducted by DEC, 82% of youth hunters and 87% of adult mentors said they were moderately or greatly satisfied with their youth big game hunting experience.

SWA Outfitters Fair March 4

Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY will once again be hosting its popular Outfitters Fair for new and used hunting and fishing equipment March 4 at the clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg. You can’t beat the price because parking is free and so is the admission, and the event is open to the public. Fair hours will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Food and beverages are available through the club kitchen.

Tables are already sold out, which means the hall with be jam-packed with merchandise. There will be no guns or ammunition in this event. For more information, call 796-5372 or 864-2938.

3rd Annual Shed Fest underway

It’s that time of year when avid big game chasers continue their hunt in the fields and forests seeking out shed antlers that are on the ground. The Third Annual Shed Fest sponsored by Pertnear Outdoors is underway and will continue through April 16. There is a $25 registration fee, and the event ends with an in-person gathering on April 23 at Windy Brew in Sheldon. Information can be found at pertnearoutdoors.com.

Shed Fest is open to antler shed hunters in all states who are shed hunting during this winter and spring. Sheds from whitetails, blacktails and mule deer are all eligible for the contest. Upon finding a shed, post a picture on Facebook or Instagram, using the tags @pertnearoutdoors and #shedfest23. Photos can be sent by email to pertnearoutdoors@gmail.com. All sheds must be from 2023. Enter as many antler sheds in the contest as you find.

A portion of the contest is for the best photo. There are also categories for best match set, best side and best dead head. There will be scorers from the Northeast and New York Big Buck Clubs. This year’s contest will be supporting the Upper Genesee River Branch of the National Deer Association.

Fly-Fishing Film Festival March 7

Supporters of the Springville Trout Pond, through the sponsorship of the Springville Field and Stream Club, will again be hosting the International Fly-Fishing Film Festival (IF4) on March 7 at the Joylan Theatre, 11 W. Main St., Springville. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 6:30.

IF4 encourages fly-fishing around the world, and especially in Western New York. The evening will serve as a fundraiser to help renovate the Springville Trout Pond. Tickets are available at Orvis Buffalo, 4545 Transit Road, Clarence, as well as online at FlyFilmFest.com. Tickets will also be sold at the door (if available). General admission is $15. For information about this screening, contact host at gerald.andrews907@gmail.com. For questions about IF4 or the presentation, email info@flyfilmfest.com.

Pheasants Forever Hold March 4 banquet

The Wyoming County Chapter (Chapter 843) of Pheasants Forever will be holding its 15th Annual Banquet and Outdoor Art Auction on March 4 at the Alexander Fireman’s Recreation Hall, 10708 Route 98 South, Alexander. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. There will be raffle games, silent auction items, bucket raffles and a live auction, all to help support the group’s youth events, high school shooting teams, veteran hunts, and seed and habitat projects.

There are a variety of ticket options, but the basic ticket price for the dinner is $35. Tickets must be purchased in advance. For more information contact kbond@pheasantsforever.org. Tickets can be found at https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/15th-Annual-Wyoming-County-Fundraising-Banquet-72487