Stoberl Memorial Kids Fishing Day July 22

The Dennis Stoberl Memorial Kids Fishing Day is scheduled from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. July 22 at Boston Town Park, the Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York announced. The park is located at 8500 Boston State Road, and activities will be coordinated out of the Lions Shelter behind Boston Town Hall.

This event is free to the public and open to junior anglers ages 15 and under. Children must be accompanied by an adult. There will be several learning stations, including how to cast, where to fish, knot tying and fish identification. There will not be any food available, but feel free to bring your own. For more information, contact Jim Stechenfinger at 310-4646. This is a catch-and-release event with prizes for the largest fish caught.

Double T Memorial Shoot July 23

Double T Archery, 1120 N. French Road in Amherst, will be honoring its past members with its annual Double T Memorial Shoot on July 23. Shooting will take place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Cost is $15 per person. Children under 10 years of age may shoot for free with a paying adult.

The setup will feature 30 3-D targets, as well as 15 bag targets for traditional archers. Call 688-0438 for more information about the shoot. To find out more information about the club, check out doubletarchery.com.

Evans Rod and Gun 3-D Archery Shoot

Evans Rod and Gun Club, located at 864 Cain Road in Angola, will be starting its Wednesday night shoots on Aug. 2. Shooting will begin at 4 p.m. and continue until it is too dark to shoot. The shooting will continue through Sept. 27. According to club member Jerry Gorski (698-3008), the 15 target 3-D course is designed to be a fun and enjoyable archery shoot for all ages, as well as for first-time shooters interested in giving archery a try and shooting at 3-D life-size animal targets.

Last year, the club offered a free program for anyone interested in learning the basics of archery and the fundamentals for beginners. The program was such a success, Evans will be offering it again this year, every Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. No appointments are necessary and if you do not have equipment, the club will provide it. The shoot is open to the public and kids 12 and under can shoot for free.

Bart’s Cove Walleye Tourney July 29-30

Walleye tournament season is in full swing and the next big event on the contest calendar is the Bart’s Cove Walleye Invitational set for July 29-30 out of Dunkirk. This is a two-day, total-weight event for the best three fish each day. Unlike many of the other tournaments, there is no Big Fish Friday as a warmup to the main event. This is a New York waters only tournament.

Organizer Mark Mohr said the entry fee is $500. There are Calcutta options, but you are not required to participate. The minimum size for walleyes in this event is 22 inches. Only nine rods may be used, and teams may only be up to four members. For more information, call Mohr at 998-9871.

I Bird NY Challenge July 22 at Reinstein Woods

The folks at Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve and Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive in Depew, will be hosting an I Bird NY challenge from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. July 22. Beginners and anyone who has a physical challenge are all invited to participate.

Registration is required for all programs at the Education Center. Call 683-5959 to register or for more information. If you call during normal business hours, leave your name and phone number. Space is limited. For a complete list of programs, check out dec.ny.gov/education/1977.html.

CF’s Reels and Revelry Aug. 4

The Western New York Chapter of the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation will be holding a Summer Bash on Aug. 4 with a theme of “A Night of Reels and Revelry.” It will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. at The Atrium at Rich’s, 1 Robert Rich Way. Tickets are $150 per person or $250 for a couple.

The Summer Bash will honor Bob and Mindy Rich with a lifetime achievement award for all their efforts to support CFF, especially for the 20-year run of the popular BassEye Fishing event. Waste Technology Services of Lewiston will be receiving the Commitment to a Cure Award for its support and advancement of the CF mission through its angling events. For more information or to purchase a ticket, contact Kelly Tronolone at 204-2535.