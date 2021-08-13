Scattershots: State record bowfin, Reelin' for a Cure set, big prizes at Fall LOC Derby

Record bowfin caught in Monroe County

The first state record fish for 2021 has come to the scales, this time in Monroe County. Chase Soptelean of Brockport was fishing for northern pike in Yanty Creek with cut bait when something hit his offering. After reeling it in, he realized it was the largest bowfin he has ever seen. After having the fish weighed on a certified scale June 13, he decided to check the record books. He found that his 13-pound, 8-ounce bowfin beat the previous record caught in 2006 from Lake Champlain by 10 ounces. It measured 30.5 inches. He proceeded to contact the state’s Department of Environmental Conservation to begin the process needed to confirm a record fish.

Bowfins are odd-looking fish that are often referred to as living fossils, dating back millions of years. They are native to New York and can be found in slow-moving rivers and lakes. They also can gulp air at the surface of the water.

