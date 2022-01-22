Scattershots: State of the Streams report, seedling sale, target shooting in Tonawanda WMA

DEC’s Cornett to Talk at TU Meeting
Scott Cornett, Region 9 fisheries biologist for the Department of Environmental Conservation, will be giving his annual “State of the Streams” report for Western New York on Tuesday, when the WNY Chapter of Trout Unlimited holds its monthly online meeting starting at 7:30 p.m.
You do not need to be a member to attend the virtual gathering, and it is open to the public. Send an email to the club at meeting@wnytroutunlimited.org and the club will provide a link. For more information on the fishing club, check out wnytroutunlimited.org.
DEC closes target shooting at Tonawanda WMA
Beginning Feb. 1, there will no longer be target shooting at the 5,600-acre Tonawanda Wildlife Management Area, the Department of Environmental Conservation said in a new release. Shooting will be prohibited the dirt mounds located along Owen-Bartel Road in the Town of Royalton. Recently adopted regulations for all WMAs across the state prohibit target shooting.
Reasons being given for the stoppage include protecting public safety, reducing lead contamination, providing additional wildlife habitat, protecting power lines in the area, and promoting an overall cleaner and safer WMA. DEC is currently exploring alternatives for target shooting throughout the state. For more information on the Tonawanda WMA, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24442.html.
Tree and shrub seedling sale underway by DEC
The Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery annual spring seedling sale runs through May 13, offering inexpensive trees and shrubs for sale to the public that are grown right here in the Empire State. Coordinated through the Department of Environmental Conservation, the agency encourages conservation plantings to help with the future generation of forests.
More than 50 conifer and hardwood species are available in bundles of 25 or more, plus several mixed species packets for those looking for a variety. Seedlings are a minimum of 5 inches tall and one to three years old, depending on species. For more information, including how to order, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/9395.html. Some species sell out early, so it is recommended to place your order by phone at 518-581-1439. DEC is also accepting applications for the School Seedling Program available for all schools at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/9393.html. Deadline for applications is March 31.
Sonny’s Ice Derby Starts Feb. 1
Sonny’s Fishing Center, 4589 State Route 13 in Pulaski, will be holding a statewide ice fishing derby called the Ice Masters during the entire month of February. The derby is being coordinated through the Fish Donkey app for this inaugural event, including the $20 entry fee and all fish entries.
The focus on the derby will be on pike, perch and walleye. Largest species for each division will receive a third of the payout (after Fish Donkey transaction fees). Download the app on your smartphone, search “1st Annual Ice Masters Sonnys” and follow the prompts. You will need to create an account if you do not already have one. You will also be able to see the list of sponsors and prizes. For more information, call Sonny’s at 315-298-5945.