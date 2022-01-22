Scattershots: State of the Streams report, seedling sale, target shooting in Tonawanda WMA

The Colonel William F. Fox Memorial Saratoga Tree Nursery annual spring seedling sale runs through May 13, offering inexpensive trees and shrubs for sale to the public that are grown right here in the Empire State. Coordinated through the Department of Environmental Conservation, the agency encourages conservation plantings to help with the future generation of forests.

More than 50 conifer and hardwood species are available in bundles of 25 or more, plus several mixed species packets for those looking for a variety. Seedlings are a minimum of 5 inches tall and one to three years old, depending on species. For more information, including how to order, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/9395.html. Some species sell out early, so it is recommended to place your order by phone at 518-581-1439. DEC is also accepting applications for the School Seedling Program available for all schools at https://www.dec.ny.gov/animals/9393.html. Deadline for applications is March 31.