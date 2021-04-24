Scattershots: Spring LOC Derby set; walleye season begins May 1; I Love My Park Day coming

Other seasons opening May 1 include Northern pike, pickerel and tiger muskellunge. The statewide angling regulations for pike is 18-inch minimum size and a daily limit of five fish. For pickerel, it is 15 inches and five fish. Tiger musky is 40 inches and daily limit of one fish.

However, the regulations are different for Great Lakes waters as far as season and size limit. The season does not open until the third Saturday in June and the minimum size is 54 inches in length. For more information check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/docs/fish_marine_pdf/fishguide.pdf.

Class of ’21 NYSOHOF announced

Under normal circumstances, this would be the weekend that new inductees to the New York State Outdoorsman Hall of Fame would be honored at a banquet in Central New York. However, Covid-19 continues to negatively impact special events such as this one, including the number of nominations received for the past year. This year, only three individuals and one educational program were selected for the Class of 2021. The banquet could be scheduled for the fall to honor inductees from 2020 and 2021.