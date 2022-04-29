Scattershots: Spring LOC Derby, I Love My Park Day, Wilson Harbor contests

Spring LOC Derby offers $15,000 prize

The Spring Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby, the first big fishing contest of the year for salmon and trout, will begin May 6 and go for 10 days through May 15. Grand prize for the largest salmon will be $15,000. More than $44,000 in cash prizes will be up for grabs, including $1,100 in daily prizes for the largest fish in each of the four species categories – salmon, brown trout, lake trout and walleye. Daily prizes are $500 for salmon and $200 for each of the other three divisions.

Entry fee is $40 for adults and $20 for youth ages 10 to 15. Sign up for one day for $20 (adult) or $10 (youth). Season pass options are available to save you $10 based on all three events. Take that $10 savings and join the Lake Ontario Trout and Salmon Association (lotsa1.org) to become eligible for extra prizes for the largest salmon caught by a LOTSA member. In the spring, the prize is $1,000. There are many weigh stations and registration outlets along the lakeshore. For more information on the derby, visit the LOC website at loc.org.

Friends of NRA banquet May 14

One of the largest fundraising banquets of the year – the Niagara Frontier’s Friends of the NRA annual banquet – is slated to be held May 14 at Salvatore’s Italian Gardens, 6461 Transit Road, Depew. Doors open at 4 p.m. Tickets are $65 per person. No tickets will be sold at the door.

A large portion of the proceeds from the gala will assist with many shooting sports traditions in the area, such as providing ammunition for the North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot events. Tickets can be ordered online at friendsofnra.org. Contact Bob for more information at 870-6871.

I Love My Park Day on May 7

Volunteers from around the state will be giving back to their favorite public lands as the 11th annual I Love My Park Day will be held May 7. Participants will be involved with numerous cleanup projects, park improvements and beautification events. Parks and Trails New York, the Department of Environmental Conservation and State Parks will be working together to host 145 events at state parks, historic sites and public lands.

Registration is open at ptny.org/events/i-love-my-park-day. Volunteers will be performing some spring cleaning on parks lands and beaches; planting trees and gardens; restoring trail and wildlife habitat; removing invasive species; and working on numerous site improvement projects.

Springville’s Boquin to compete in new lumberjack event

Mark Boquin from Springville, a regular competitor in the Stihl Timbersports Series, will be one of 12 American men lumberjack sport athletes competing in a relay-style, endurance contest May 7 in Virginia Beach, Va. The winner of the first Stihl Timbersports U.S. Trophy event will move on to the World Trophy competition May 28 in Austria to face winners from 11 other countries.

Bouquin started competing professionally in 2012. He began on a collegiate level at Paul Smith’s College. For more information, visit stihltimbersports.com.

Wilson Harbor contests set

The 10th annual Wilson Harbor Invitational Salmon Tournament is set for May 14 and 15 after making some significant changes in 2021 to increase participation and ramp up prizes for the competition. The WHI will be extending the contest to two days. Best six fish (Chinook and Coho salmon only) per team each day with a total score of 10 points per fish and a point per pound will determine the winners. Minimum size on Chinook will be 20 inches and the minimum size on Coho salmon will be 18 inches.

Coinciding with the WHI from May 7-13 will be the $1K a Day ($1,000 for the biggest salmon each day for seven days) and the Trout and Salmon Slam (best seven fish, up to two trout, for seven days). Entry fee for the $1K a Day is $150 per boat with the biggest salmon weighed in each day (minimum weight of 20 pounds). For the Salmon and Trout Slam, entry is $300 per boat, and you must decide which seven fish to weigh in over the seven days. For more information, visit greatlakesspecialevents.com/wilson-harbor-invitation or call Kevin Jerge at 863-1001.