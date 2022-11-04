Scattershots: September update on Lake Erie creel survey

The Department of Environmental Conservation released its results for September on the Lake Erie Open Lake Angler Creel Survey that takes place annually. Some impressive numbers are still coming in for 2022. While angling effort was down from the 20-year average, the survey showed that there were more than 13,000 hours of fishing effort over 2021. Nearly 60% of fishermen targeted walleye.

The walleye fishing daytime effort in September was the fifth highest in the last 20 years with just under 22,000 angler hours. Cattaraugus Creek and Barcelona were the starting points for most of the September walleye fishing. Anglers averaged about five fish per boat trip with a catch rate of .52 fish per hour, the fourth highest rate in two decades. Only 2017, 2018 and 2019 were higher. Only 15% of anglers caught a six-fish limit, and the average size was 20.6 inches.

The smallmouth bass effort was nearly 8,000 angler hours, below the 20-year average of over 9,100 hours. However, it was higher than each of the last four years. More than 90% of the bass fishing effort occurred out of Buffalo in September. Bass quality was below average with anglers catching 6.6 bass per boat trip and a catch rate of .59 bass per hour, the eighth lowest in the last 20 years. The September average is .62 fish per hour.

The yellow perch effort was very low in September, with only 11 interviews taking place for the month. The annual survey is conducted through the Lake Erie Fisheries Research Unit out of Dunkirk.

New launch ramp for Oneida Lake

The DEC has announced that construction is underway for a new boat launch that will allow for access to Oneida Lake and the Erie Canal. The launch ramp will be located on the Erie Canal on Cove Road in the Town of Verona, Oneida County. Oneida Lake is a popular fishing destination, ranking No. 1 in the state for inland water. The lake offers excellent opportunities for walleye, yellow perch, bass, panfish and other species.

The launch site is compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, featuring a two-land launch ramp with floating docks, a canoe and kayak launch, fishing pier, ample parking and portable toilets. The anticipated completion date for the new launch site is early summer 2023.

Environmental Bond Act up for vote

There is a vote this election cycle for the Environmental Bond Act of 2022. Make sure you read up on the $4.2 million bond details and understand what is at stake before head to the polling station. The Environmental Bond Act, the first of its kind in over 20 years, is needed to fund hundreds of environmental-related projects. Also called the Clean Water, Clean Air, and Green Jobs Environmental Bond Act of 2022, roughly one-third of the money would be earmarked for climate change mitigation.

According to the ballot, the Environmental Bond Act authorizes the sale of state bonds up to $4.2 billion to fund environmental protection, natural restoration, resiliency and clean energy projects. While not everyone may agree with everything in the proposed Bond Act, there are some important components that benefit the outdoor sporting community, including a portion of fund set aside for fish hatchery improvements and land acquisition/open space preservation.

Ladies shooting event Nov. 12 at North Forest

The popular North Forest Ladies Shoot N’ Hoot program will feature shotgun shooting sports at its Nov. 12 gathering, with certified instructors working with women on skeet, trap, and five-stand target shooting. The program will be held at 1 p.m. at the North Forest Rod and Gun Club, 6257 Old Niagara Road, Lockport. Cost is $25 for adult women, $20 for junior ladies 12 to 17 years of age.

This is a great way for women to get more involved in shooting sports. After a review in safe gun handling, the ladies will head to the discipline that they are most interested in for proper instruction. Bring a 12- or 20-gauge shotgun. Ammunition will be provided for free. Loaner guns are available. Ear and eye protection is mandatory. Bring your own or it will be provided for you. Space is limited to 25 ladies. Call Colleen Gaskill at 628-9023 for more information or to preregister. Deadline to sign up is Nov. 11.