Scattershots: Seneca Lake Trout Derby, Get Outdoors and Get Together Day, waterfowl seasons

Team Salotti wins Seneca Lake Trout Derby

Pat, Mike and Brody Salotti, of Geneva, teamed with John Lautsbaugh, of Geneva, to win the 58th annual National Lake Trout Derby on Seneca Lake last weekend when they weighed in a 10-pound lake trout to haul in the $10,000 grand prize for the three-day contest.

The secret to their success was fishing every day during the contest. “We do fish every day,” Lautsbaugh said. “When you fish every day – all day – you catch fish.” Team Salotti caught 30 lake trout during the derby, and they eventually caught a big one.

Each person on the 19-foot Sea Nymph had a specific duty. Lautsbaugh’s job was to reel in the fish. They were trolling on the east side of the lake near High Bank on Sunday morning when the winning lake trout hit a Gambler rig on the bottom in 117 feet of water at 8:15. It took 10 minutes to reel in. When the fish was finally netted, the line broke. A total of 603 entries were collected. For more information, check out laketroutderby.org/.

Get Outdoors and Get Together Day June 11

On June 11, join the Department of Environmental Conservation, New York State Parks, the Office for People with Development Disabilities and the Department of Veterans’ Services at free events across the state to try a new skill and enjoy the outdoors during Get Outdoors and Get Together Day. For a list of locations and free activities, visit dec.ny.gov/outdoor/113380.html.

New York's Get Outdoors and Get Together Day coincides with National Get Outdoors Day, an annual event to encourage healthy, active outdoor fun. Locations will offer a selection of accessible activities and include a range of guided programming from fishing to nature walks, birding, archery and more.

All locations offer wheelchair accessible features and activities, including restrooms and select recreation opportunities. Contact the event coordinator directly with accommodation requests and to find out about the adaptive equipment and activities offered at each site. For Region 9 in Western New York, activities will be taking place from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Reinstein Woods Environmental Education Center, 93 Honorine Drive, Depew. There will also be a pop-up plant sale and mini-market from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. to raise funds for environmental education programs offered by Reinstein Woods. Call 683-5959 for more info.

Waterfowl seasons set for 2022-23

Each year, DEC works with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (USFWS) and the Atlantic Flyway Council to develop waterfowl hunting regulations and season dates. This year, DEC, with the assistance of Cornell University and the waterfowl hunter task forces, continued with a new process for selecting duck season dates. Check it out at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/40737.html. These are selected within the dates allowed by the USFWS. Having five waterfowl zones allows DEC to select dates that maximize duck abundance in each zone, which varies based on habitat and latitude.

For a full listing of all migratory bird season dates and bag limits, visit the DEC website at dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28888.html. For the Western Zone of the state, which includes all of Western New York, dates for ducks, coots and mergansers will be from Oct. 15 to Nov. 6 and from Nov. 26 to Jan. 1, 2023, late split. The Youth Weekend Waterfowl Hunt in the Western Zone will be Oct. 1-2.

Canada goose seasons have also been announced. The Canada goose season length in the Northeast, West Central, East Central, Hudson Valley and Lake Champlain zones remains 30 days; however, the bag limit has been reduced to one per day. The complete list of seasons and bag limits can be found here: dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28888.html.

Invasive Species Awareness Week June 6-12

New York’s Invasive Species Awareness Week, set for June 6-12, was created to establish better knowledge and understanding of invasive species and the harm they can cause. It is critical to get as many people as possible involved to help stop the spread of invasive species.

For example, DEC reminds everyone to clean, drain and dry boats and trailers, and disinfect fishing gear before recreating in New York's waters to prevent the spread of aquatic invasive species (AIS). Watercraft inspection stewards have been stationed at more than 225 boat launches throughout the state to educate and assist the public in cleaning their equipment.

Organizations across the state are offering a variety of invasive species awareness events, such as interpretive hikes, volunteer days, webinars, movie screenings and fun family activities. For a list of events, visit nyis.info/events/month/2022-06/.