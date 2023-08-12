Salty Dog wins Con Club Walleye tourney

Dennis Pillard Jr. of Silver Creek wanted nothing more than to win a tournament using only his lures, Pillard stickbaits. He knew they worked because others had used them and won with them. It was on his bucket list to win an event himself, with his Salty Dog team of Mark Zielinski and Scott Nichols, both of Dunkirk. That finally happened last weekend during the 18th annual Northern Chautauqua Conservation Club 3-Day Walleye Derby and Tournament.

The Con Club event is a fun contest for the walleye fishing community. It hands out numerous prizes. According to event organizer Zen Olow, there were 19 prizes each on Friday and Saturday, ranging from big fish each day to big bag for a team’s best three fish for the day. On Sunday, the total prizes ramp up to 42 awards, for both the final day and cumulative totals for the three days of fishing. In keeping with concerns over previous contests on the lake, all fish were wanded for metal and lie detector tests given to the winners.

“This tournament win was very special for me,” said Pillard. “I started making stickbaits nine years ago and I have tried to win a tournament the last eight years. I finally achieved that goal.”

The team took top honors with nine fish over three days weighing 58.24 pounds. They also caught the second-biggest walleye for the tournament, a 9.59-pounder on Friday. Their Friday three-fish catch was 20.97 pounds, biggest bag for the day.

Second place, for the second year in a row, was Capt. Tom Slawatycki of Elma and his Tight Lines Charters team. He was joined by his son, Ben, and Jim Dolly Jr. of Gasport. They used stickbaits on lead core lines and 3D worm harnesses on divers. The total three-day weight was 55.87 pounds. Their big bag was Sunday when they set the pace with 20.54 pounds, coming from 19 places back to earn the runner-up position by .04-pound.

Third place was the Evil Eyes team led by Curt Loveless of Williamsville with 55.83 pounds. His team included Ed Keleman Jr. of Clarence and Tom Uhl of Florida. Loveless, a Starcraft Pro Staffer, was fishing out of his 21-foot Fish Master in the rough conditions Sunday. He could have done things a bit differently Sunday to make up the .04 difference.

Big fish for the tournament was a 9.71-pound lunker reeled in by Dave Sabuda of Blasdell fishing with the Head Shaker team of Brian and Amy Plecas of Boston and Jim Stechenfinger of Cheektowaga. It was caught on Saturday, the kicker fish needed to win the big bag for the day at 21.75 pounds. However, they didn’t have a kicker fish on Friday or Sunday and finished in the top 20. A total of 94 teams fished this year’s tournament.

Fall LOC Derby is scheduled for Aug.18-Sept. 4

The Fall Lake Ontario Counties Trout and Salmon Derby kicks off on Aug. 18, offering anglers a grand prize of $25,000 for the largest king salmon and a total of $68,000 in cash prizes for the 18-day contest. Because the focus is on the Salmon Division, anglers can “double down” on prizes with $5,000 for first place, $2,000 for second place, and $1,100 for third. Make sure you are a LOTSA member at lotsa1.org for other prizes.

The remaining categories are for steelhead and brown trout, with first place being $2,500 and second place $1,000. The top 20 places in each division receive a check. There is also $1,000 in daily awards for the big fish – $500 for salmon and $250 for steelhead and brown trout based on minimum weights. The cost to enter is $40 for the entire derby, $20 for children ages 10 to 15, and $20 for a one-day pass. Check out loc.org for details.

48th annual Fish Odyssey slated to begin Aug. 18

The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby, celebrating its 48th anniversary, will be once again accepting fish in seven species categories from Aug. 18-27 through a new-and-improved Fishing Chaos app on your smartphone. In the Adult Division, species categories include smallmouth bass, walleye, salmon, rainbow trout, brown trout, carp and lake trout. Entry fee is $30. A one-day option is available for $10. Cash prizes total nearly $10,000, with a grand prize of $2,500 handed out through a lottery drawing of all first-place winners at the awards ceremony.

In the Youth Division, which is free for any angler under 16 years of age, species categories include bass, walleye, trout, salmon, panfish, sheepshead and carp. Check out the Fish Odyssey Facebook page or the Fishing Chaos app for details. An approved measuring device must be used for the derby. For more information, contact Frank Campbell at 523-0013. Early bird drawings are underway, so don’t wait to register.