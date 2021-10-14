Scattershots: Salmon school registration, pheasant and turkey seasons open, and more

This is not to be confused with the Great Lakes tributaries off Erie and Ontario, which are not considered inland streams. These tributaries are open all year for trout fishing, with daily creel restrictions based on the lake. Make sure you read the regulations and understand the differences. In addition, the new inland stream regulations are not meant for inland lakes and ponds.

A final distinction involves what is considered artificial bait. If a power bait contains natural bait with a dough type consistency, this would not be considered artificial. However, if it is an artificial imitation of natural bait, that would be allowed. Some lures that contain natural substances such as deer hair and feathers are allowed as well.

Pheasant, Turkey seasons open

If you didn’t have enough options to choose from in the outdoors, pheasant and turkey hunting seasons are now open as of Saturday for hunters to consider.

For ring-necked pheasant hunters, nearly 5,000 birds have been or will be stocked in Region 9 from the Reynolds Game Farm. For a complete list of stocking sites, check out https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/9349.html.

For the Southern Zone, turkey season will be open from Saturday through Oct. 29. A shortened two-week season was enacted several years ago in three areas of the state to help bolster overall population numbers. The seasonal bag limit is one bird per hunter in the fall. There are no restrictions on the sex of the bird that might be taken.

