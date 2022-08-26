Scattershots: Reelin' for a Cure, Twin Counties results, One Day Walleye Tournament Sept. 10

Reelin’ for a Cure sets record

A total of 45 all-women teams had plenty of fun and caught plenty of fish during the Seventh Annual Reelin’ for a Cure fundraising tournament Aug. 19. The event set a record for number of teams. Held out of Wilson and Olcott in Niagara County, the event saw Oh Baby’s Ladies win the top cash prize with a six-fish catch of salmon weighing 98.22 pounds, and a total score of 158.22 points based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound. Leading the way for the Oh Baby’s Ladies was Crystal Bissette-LeClair of Plattsburgh, and her friend Ali Wooster, of Marion. Crystal’s husband, Matt LeClair, ran the boat, along with Ali’s fiancé, Jeff Zimmer, of Marion. The ladies reeled in all the fish.

The Bass Backwards Bills Mafia team led by Rhona Miller of Newfane, with a score of 143.05 points, was second. Other team members were Shannon Horanburg of Newfane; Angela DePasquale-Glena of Lockport; and Terri Graham of Burt. Captain of the boat was Eric DeMarte of Rochester. Third place was Gill-T Hooker, led by Dianne Rusek of East Amherst, with 119.89 points on the boat of Chad Kahler of Snyder. Other ladies included Maria Bentley and Denise Volker, both of Derby.

The charitable benefactor this year is the Ovarian Cancer Project. Last year, Hope Chest Buffalo received $13,497 from the tournament. Numbers are still being tabulated for this year.

Twin Counties Summer Classic results

In the inaugural Twin Counties Summer Classic contest for boats fishing in Niagara and Orleans counties, pro and amateur teams had a month to select when they wanted to weigh in a fish. The pros had to weigh in seven total fish, while the amateurs needed to weigh in five total for the duration. Once a fish was registered for a team, it couldn’t be replaced.

In the end, Capt. Jeremy Sage and his team Locked Up won with seven fish weighing 156.06 pounds. Included in their catch was a 31-pound salmon. Second place was Capt. Dave Wolinski, with Team Richmond 6, with 155.80 pounds of fish. Third place was Team Mister and Capt. Jon Forder, with 155.74 pounds.

In the amateur division, best five fish was won by Team Mud Sharkz and Steve Galbraith with 112.11 pounds, followed closely by Team Double D, led by Dan DeGeorge, with 110.70 pounds. The contest ended Sunday.

Early Canada goose season opens Sept. 1

The first waterfowl season of the year – the early nuisance goose season – will be underway starting Sept. 1 in Upstate New York. This special season allows waterfowlers to target resident Canada geese and allows for relaxing of some of the regulations. Hunting begins a half-hour before sunrise, and it extends to half-hour after sunset. The daily bag limit is 15 birds per day per person (except for the Lake Champlain Area, where it is 8). Hunters may use electronic calls during the September season, and they may use shotguns capable of holding more than three shells at a time. However, a semi-automatic shotgun capable of holding more than sixth shells in both the chamber and magazine combined may not be used at any time.

Remember that non-toxic shot is required. Hunters must possess a state hunting license, a Harvest Information Program (HIP) number and a current Federal Migratory Duck Stamp that is signed across the face of the stamp. The early season extends to Sept. 25. For more information, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/28888.html.

One Day Walleye Tournament Sept. 10

The Southtowns Walleye Association of Western New York will be holding its first-ever One Day Walleye Tournament on Lake Erie on Sept. 10 from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Weigh-in will be at the Southtowns Walleye Association clubhouse located at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, from noon to 2 p.m. Rules are simply one legal walleye – your biggest for the day. You do not need to be a member of Southtowns Walleye to participate.

Entry fee is $35. Prize breakdown will be $20 from the entry fee going into the prize pool, and first place will be 35%, second place 25%, third place 20%, and fourth and fifth place will each be 10%. If there is a cancellation due to weather, there will be a drawing for the prizes. There will be an awards gathering with food at the club following the weigh-in. Extra tickets for food will be $15. For more information, call Tom Chiavetta at 716-208-4245.