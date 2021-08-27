Scattershots: Record white crappie, big money fishing tourney, early goose season opens

This is the fourth of four tournaments being run by Douglas Rods. The first three were in Oneida, Cayuga, and Keuka lakes. Konrad said they averaged about 30-40 teams. No decision has been made as to whether they will allow Canada to be eligible waters. For more information, contact the Douglas Outdoors offices at 315-695-2000 or check out douglasoutdoors.com .

With sweltering heat and humid conditions, who is already thinking about waterfowl hunting? The first waterfowl season of the year – the early nuisance goose season – begins Sept. 1 in upstate New York. This special season allows waterfowlers to target resident Canada geese and allows for a relaxing of some of the regulations. For example, hunting begins a half-hour before sunrise, but it extends to a half-hour after sunset. The daily bag limit is 15 birds per day per person (except for the Lake Champlain Area, where it is eight). Hunters may use electronic calls during the September season, and they may use shotguns capable of holding more than three shells. However, a semi-automatic shotgun capable of holding more than six shells in the chamber and magazine combined may not be used at any time.