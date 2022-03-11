Scattershots: Rainbow trout sampling, Alexander Fishing Flea Market, DEC state archery tourney

Alexander Fishing flea market March 19

If you didn’t find what you are looking for at the Western New York Sport and Travel Expo in Hamburg this weekend, you will have another opportunity to check out some fishing gear at the ninth annnual Fisherman’s Paradise Flea Market on March 19 in Alexander. It will be held at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98 in Alexander.

Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 and children under 12 are free. Call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168 for more information, including table costs and availability.

Wood and Brook trap, skeet league begins

If you are looking for something a little different in the world of shooting sports, Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, located at 13712 Genesee St. in Crittenden, might have the answer. On March 22, the club will be kicking off its trap or skeet league. It is open to the public and all shooter levels are welcome.