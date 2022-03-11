Scattershots: Rainbow trout sampling, Alexander Fishing Flea Market, DEC state archery tourney

DEC’s Rainbow Trout Sampling in Naples set
Springtime has long been associated with trout fishing and one of the most popular events many people look forward to is the annual sampling of rainbow trout on Naples Creek. The Department of Environmental Conservation’s fisheries biologists will conduct their annual spring sampling starting at 9 a.m. March 24. They will begin their sampling at the Route 245 bridge just north of the village of Naples. The public is invited.
DEC conducts this sampling to aid in its ongoing assessment of Finger Lakes fisheries management practices and to provide up-to-date information for the opening-day fishing forecast on April 1. Length, weight, gender and spawning condition data will be collected for each fish captured during the sampling. A scale is used to determine age and growth rate. Sampling results will be available at the DEC Region 8 fisheries office before the April 1 opening of the Finger Lakes tributary season.
Anglers who want to fish for trout before April 1 are reminded that although catch and release trout fishing is open for inland streams, Finger Lakes tributaries remain closed to fishing. The main bodies of the Finger Lakes are open to fishing year-round. DEC also typically conducts sampling at Cold Brook in Pleasant Valley. However, current stream conditions are not expected to be optimal for sampling.
Alexander Fishing flea market March 19
If you didn’t find what you are looking for at the Western New York Sport and Travel Expo in Hamburg this weekend, you will have another opportunity to check out some fishing gear at the ninth annnual Fisherman’s Paradise Flea Market on March 19 in Alexander. It will be held at the Alexander Fireman’s Rec Hall, 10708 Route 98 in Alexander.
Doors are open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is $2 and children under 12 are free. Call Joe Kugel at 440-0004 or Jim Thompson at 585-591-0168 for more information, including table costs and availability.
Wood and Brook trap, skeet league begins
If you are looking for something a little different in the world of shooting sports, Wood and Brook Sportsman’s Club, located at 13712 Genesee St. in Crittenden, might have the answer. On March 22, the club will be kicking off its trap or skeet league. It is open to the public and all shooter levels are welcome.
The league will be 12 rounds of trap or skeet for teams that consists of five to seven members. Top-five scores in each round count toward your team score. A round can be trap, skeet, or a combination of both. A total of 300 birds in any combination will be used for your final team tally. There is also an opportunity for a one -ound “buy back.”
Shooting will take place on Tuesday from 6 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The league will end June 5, with a banquet will follow. For more information, contact Ben Baker at 983-0026 or Jim Winship at 937-790-0654.
DEC’s State Archery Tournament March 18
The Department of Environmental Conservation has announced the agency will be hosting the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) state tournament March 18 at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse starting at 10 a.m. The competition will be held in the Center of Progress Building. This is the first time in three years that the tournament will be held in-person due to the pandemic.
NASP is a cooperative effort in every state among the state’s conservation agency, schools, and private organizations to help advance the sport of archery. The state tournament allows for family, friends and other students to witness the competition. Top shooters from the tournament will be invited to compete in the Eastern National Tournament in May, held in Louisville.
Western New York schools that will be competing this year include teams from Arkport Central, Caledonia Mumford Middle/High, Genesee Valley Central, Hinsdale Central, Holland Middle/High, Salamanca City School Seneca Intermediate and Salamanca High School. For more information on the program, visit https://www.dec.ny.gov/education/81939.html.