Pheasants Forever Youth Day Sept. 24

The local chapter of Pheasants Forever once again will host its popular Bob Osborn Youth Day on Sept. 24 in Alden. Space is limited. The day will feature a live two bird pheasant hunt along with lunch and other outdoor activities. Only 25 youngsters will be allowed to participate, focusing on youth ages 12 to 17. No license or hunter education certificate is needed. All participants need to have a guardian accompany them for the day.

The PF Youth Day will be held at 1171 Alley Road, Alden. You must reserve a spot in advance. Registration is from 7:45 to 8:30 a.m. A safety review and firearms handling instruction will follow. Call Tim Snyder at 585-409-9821 or Tom Kelsey at 585-993-6120 for additional information.

Sept. 15 deadline for waterfowl permits

Waterfowl hunters looking to hunt either Tonawanda or Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Areas for the opening weekend of the duck season have until Sept. 15 to apply for the special random lottery drawing. A special permit will allow for hunting on the first Saturday and first Sunday of the Western Zone duck season, set for Oct. 15 and 16. The WMAs are primarily in Genesee and Niagara counties, with a small portion in Orleans and Erie counties.

For each of the two days, DEC typically issues 100 permits for Tonawanda WMA and 50 permits for Oak Orchard WMA, but this year, due to the dry conditions, DEC might reduce the number of permits issued. Permits are issued for these two days only because they are the heaviest use days. It helps to promote hunter safety, reduce hunter conflicts, and increase the quality of the hunt. Fill in the form here: https://survey123.arcgis.com/share/e403433904494ef19f6ba09a3475f8eb. This is the only entry form, and you may only submit one per person. For more information contact the DEC Iroquois Wildlife Field Office at 585-948-5182.

Happy Ending wins final Big Boys contest

It was a Happy Ending for a team of the same name as the Big Boys Tournament Series ended for 2022 during Labor Day weekend out of Point Breeze in Orleans County. What was scheduled to be a two-day contest turned into a one-day battle as a small craft advisory forced cancellation of the final day. The Happy Ending team of Bryan Insley of Bolivar; Jeff Gordon, of Wellsville; Eric Potter, of Genesee, Pa.; and Patrick Lehman, of Genesee, Pa., won with a six-fish tournament limit weighing 96 pounds and a total score of 156 points (based on 10 points per fish and a point per pound).

Fishing out of its Sportcraft 252 between Johnson Creek and the Oak in Lake Ontario, the team started out hot with a triple header on salmon and boated all three by 6:30 a.m. The group picked away in the same spot, and they finally boated their sixth salmon at 12:45 p.m. Second place was Legacy, led by Capt. Rob Westcott, of Hamlin, with five fish scoring 127.69 points. Third place was the Rehab team with six fish scoring 127.43 points. The West End Cup winner for the best totals from three contests was the Tomahawk Team, led by Capt. Jonathan Ross, of Hamlin.

First Fall .22 Rimfire Silhouette Match set

Evans Rod and Gun Club, 864 Cain Road, Angola, will host its inaugural Fall .22 Rimfire Silhouette Match on Sept. 25. The match will consist of three 40-round sessions. Each shooter will shoot 10 rounds at each of four silhouette animals at four different distances, including 40, 60, 80, and 100 yards. All shooting will be from the off-hand position. There will be two divisions – one for rifles with scopes or red dot sights, and another for iron or peep sights. Any .22 rimfire cartridge may be used (short, long, or long rifle).

Entry fee is $25. Early registration is encouraged. Cash prizes will be awarded. The range will be open at 8:30 a.m. the day of the shoot for practice. For more information call Rob Wooliver at 392-2710 or John Ciciera at 864-5812.