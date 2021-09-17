Scattershots: Pheasant hunt lottery details set

Small game hunting options for pheasant in Niagara County state parks comes up in October. Permits will be needed for the youth hunting weekend Oct. 9-10 as well as opening day of the regular season on Oct. 16 and the next two Saturdays (Oct. 23 and 30), according to the Niagara Region of New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. State parks that allow pheasant hunting include Joseph Davis, Wilson-Tuscarora and Golden Hill.

Permits are not required during the rest of the season that will take place from Oct. 16 through Dec. 31. Permits are free and anyone selected has the option of naming one additional hunter on the permit. No hunting is allowed during the regular firearms deer season in the parks, which will be closed to hunting Oct. 22 and 29, when birds will be stocked.