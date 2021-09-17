Scattershots: Pheasant hunt lottery details set

Small game hunting options for pheasant in Niagara County state parks comes up in October. Permits will be needed for the youth hunting weekend Oct. 9-10 as well as opening day of the regular season on Oct. 16 and the next two Saturdays (Oct. 23 and 30), according to the Niagara Region of New York State Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. State parks that allow pheasant hunting include Joseph Davis, Wilson-Tuscarora and Golden Hill.
Permits are not required during the rest of the season that will take place from Oct. 16 through Dec. 31. Permits are free and anyone selected has the option of naming one additional hunter on the permit. No hunting is allowed during the regular firearms deer season in the parks, which will be closed to hunting Oct. 22 and 29, when birds will be stocked.
To become part of the permit lottery drawing, interested hunters should mail in separate 3x5 five cards for each date and park you would like to hunt. Only one permit will be issued to a hunter each day. Make sure to include your name, address, phone number, email address, hunting license backtag number, hunt date, whether it is morning or afternoon (sunrise to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 p.m. to sunset), and desired park location. Lottery entries must be received by noon on Sept. 30. The drawing will take place on Oct. 1. Mail entries to the park you would like to hunt. For Golden Hill, send your card to Renee Campbell, 9691 Lower Lake Road, Barker, NY 14012. For Wilson-Tuscarora, send it to Dave Giambra at 3371 Lake Road, Wilson, NY 14172. For Joseph Davis, mail it to Josh Brodie at 1 Maintenance Ave., Youngstown, NY 14174. If you have questions, contact the park that interests you.
Waterfowl information meeting Sept. 22
The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation will hold its annual waterfowl information meeting virtually this year, set for 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 22. Included in the meeting will be highlights of the wetlands management programs, as well as research conducted at Iroquois National Wildlife Refuge, Tonawanda, and Oak Orchard Wildlife Management Areas, as well as Northern Montezuma and Braddock Bay WMAs. Hunt program news and drawdown schedules are included in the presentation.
There also will be regional and statewide waterfowl news and updates; Atlantic Flyway news and the status of waterfowl populations. The 2021-22 duck and goose seasons will be discussed. This is a live event that can be accessed at https://www.dec.ny.gov/outdoor/24442.html. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the same site after it is held.
Fish Odyssey Awards set for Sept. 25 at Wildlife Festival
The Greater Niagara Fish Odyssey Derby held August 20-Sept. 5 in the waters of the Great Lakes, and the inland waters of Erie, Orleans, and Niagara counties, will hold its awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept. 25 at the New York Power Authority Wildlife Festival in the Primate Sanctuary tent. The event is located at 5777 Lewiston Road, Lewiston. For the Adult Division, all the first-place winners will be in a drawing for who wins the $2,500 grand prize.
Adult Division winners for this year’s contest, which incorporated a new “Fishing Chaos” app on smart phones, were: Salmon – Mike Pinkham of Sanborn, 42.25 inches; Brown Trout – Ray Mahtook of Youngstown, 23 inches; Rainbow Trout – Mike Leising of East Amherst, 34 inches; Smallmouth Bass – Dave Stahura Jr. of Lackawanna, 22.25 inches; Carp – Jason Henning of Machias, 36.25 inches; Walleye – Mike McGrath of Niagara Falls, 30.75 inches; and Lake Trout – Steve Olay of Ransomville, 35.5 inches.
Youth/Junior Division winners were: Panfish – Aidan Wilson of Lewiston, 10.5-inch perch; Salmon – Jayden Hubert of Newfane, 36.5 inches; Trout – Keenan Rowcliffe of Geneseo, 24.75 inches; Bass – Gabby Geiger of Lackawanna, 21.25 inches; Carp – Mariah Majka of Niagara Falls, 19.25 inches; Sheepshead – Trevor Wilson of Lewiston, 27.5 inches; and Walleye – Tyler Parker of Ransomville, 26.5 inches.