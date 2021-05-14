Scattershots: Perch contest, AWA qualifier, National Safe Boating Week and more

Shooters are asked to text your name, class, day and time you would like to shoot to John Floriano at 725-5822. A confirmation will follow. Registration will be in the first building on the left. Cost to qualify is $25. Walk-on shooters are welcome for $15 (non-qualifying). A special appearance will be made by Sasquatch at 50 yards and 100 yards. The grill will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.

National Safe Boating Week

With more people on the water boating, National Safe Boating Week is a time to emphasize the importance of safe and responsible boating. Set for May 22-28, the National Safe Boating Council is looking to the boating industry to support these outreach efforts through a national Safe Boating Campaign.