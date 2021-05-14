Scattershots: Perch contest, AWA qualifier, National Safe Boating Week and more

SWA Perch Contest May 22
The first Lake Erie competition in New York waters that we have heard about is the spring perch contest, sponsored by the Southtowns Walleye Association of WNY. This popular event is scheduled for May 22, but is open to club members only. You must sign up in person at the May 20 meeting of Southtowns Walleye, starting at 7:30 p.m. at its clubhouse at 5895 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg.
Entry fee is $10. The event is from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., with weigh-in open from noon to 2 p.m. at the Southtowns Walleye clubhouse. There will be an 8-inch minimum size for all perch weighed in; the best five perch by weight will determine the winners. For more information, contact Jerry Lesinski at 649-8202 or visit www.southtownswalleye.com.
Remember, the 37th Annual Southtowns Walleye Derby, offering more than $100,000 in cash and prizes, is slated for June 12-20 in Lake Erie. You must also be a SWA member to participate.
Allied Sportsmen ASA qualifier
Allied Sportsmen, 12846 Clinton St., Alden, will be hosting an Archery Shooters Association (ASA) Qualifier Shoot on May 29-30. Shooting times Saturday are 9 a.m. and 11 a.m.; 9 a.m. Sunday. Interested shooters are asked to arrive 45 minutes in advance of your scheduled shooting time.
Shooters are asked to text your name, class, day and time you would like to shoot to John Floriano at 725-5822. A confirmation will follow. Registration will be in the first building on the left. Cost to qualify is $25. Walk-on shooters are welcome for $15 (non-qualifying). A special appearance will be made by Sasquatch at 50 yards and 100 yards. The grill will be open from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. For more information, contact Kevin Ulrich at 430-1059.
National Safe Boating Week
With more people on the water boating, National Safe Boating Week is a time to emphasize the importance of safe and responsible boating. Set for May 22-28, the National Safe Boating Council is looking to the boating industry to support these outreach efforts through a national Safe Boating Campaign.
To help draw attention to safe boating practices, May 21 has been designated Wear Your Life Jacket at Work Day, the day before the start of National Safe Boating Week. Boaters are asked to share a picture of themselves wearing a life jacket at work on social media along with the hashtag #lifejacketatwork and tag @boatingcampaign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. If you do not use social media, email photos to outreach@safeboatingcouncil.org for your chance to win a prize from the Safe Boating Campaign.
New York State implemented Brianna’s Law on Jan. 1, 2020, which will eventually require all motorboat operators to obtain a boating safety certificate by Jan. 1, 2025. If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1993, you are required to have the boating safety certificate now. If you were born on or after Jan. 1, 1988, you must have the certificate by Jan. 1, 2022. For more information on the law and what you need to do, check out https://parks.ny.gov/recreation/boating/education.aspx.
Southtowns DU celebration
The Southtowns Chapter of Ducks Unlimited will be celebrating its 40th anniversary of fund-raising dinners for the conservation group when they gather May 29 at Kloc’s Grove, 1245 Seneca Creek Road, West Seneca. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the dinner will be limited to 100 attendees and tickets have been moving quickly. Doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner is at 7:15 p.m., followed by a live auction at 8:30 p.m.
Cost for tickets are $65 single, $85 couple, and $35 greenwing (youth members under the age of 18). All ticket costs include one DU annual membership. No walk-ins are available. Only pre-paid tickets are acceptable. To purchase your ticket, go to https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Southtowns-Ducks-Unlimited-Annual-Dinner-48828.