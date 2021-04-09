Scattershots: Pen-rearing projects for Atlantic salmon, new youth hunter pilot program and more

Youth hunting pilot program passes

When the state budget was approved last week, a new provision passed that allows 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer with a crossbow, rifle or shotgun (where legal). Of course, like other junior hunter opportunities, these must be under the watchful guidance of an experienced adult.

Some guidelines need to be followed to make it happen. Individual counties must opt in to the program by adopting a local law allowing 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt deer (in upstate New York only) in accordance with Environmental Conservation Law 11-0935. This is a temporary legislation that will have a sunset at the end of 2023. DEC is in the process of developing a website to list the counties that opt in.

Junior hunters may hunt deer with a crossbow, but only at a time when other crossbows can be used. The youth hunter and the adult mentor must wear a specified amount of hunter orange or pink when afield, and they must remain on the ground when hunting, not from an elevated position. Mentors must be at least 21 with at least three years of deer hunting experience.

New York was the last state in the country to allow 12- and 13-year-old junior hunters to hunt deer with firearms.

